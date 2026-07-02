CBP officers seize more than 57 pounds of methamphetamine at the Paso Del Norte Port of Entry

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Paso del Norte Port of Entry intercepted 57.9 lbs. of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $521,100 concealed inside a black sport utility vehicle on June 18.

At approximately 12:30 p.m., a U.S. citizen female sought entry into the United States from Mexico in the passenger vehicle lane. During primary processing, CBP officers selected the vehicle for a secondary inspection and discovered multiple bundles of methamphetamine concealed within non-factory compartments of her SUV.

Both the vehicle and the narcotics were confiscated. The female subject was taken into custody by federal authorities.

“CBP officers use their experience and advanced technology to stay one step ahead of smugglers,” said CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations Ray Provencio. “Their dedication and vigilance play a critical role in protecting our communities from the dangers of illicit drugs.”

This interception demonstrates CBP’s ongoing commitment to keeping illegal drugs out of the country and protecting the safety of communities nationwide.

Fulfilling President Donald J. Trump’s mandate, the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, under the leadership of DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin, have delivered the most secure border in history, stopping illicit narcotics from entering our communities, which will keep America safe for generations to come.