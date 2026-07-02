EXEED VPD Conquers the Heat Smart Parking Tech Begins Middle East Trials

WUHU, ANHUI, CHINA, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In mid-June, test vehicles equipped with EXEED VPD (Valet Parking Driver) technology will be deployed to Saudi Arabia for rigorous, real-world validation under extreme heat and challenging road conditions. Designed to transform parking from a manual chore into a fully autonomous service, VPD integrates core functions including AI-driven valet parking, AI pick-up, and one-touch recall. This technology will be introduced in production models, starting with the EXEED ET 2026. Whether pulling into a spot in Dubai's bustling commercial districts or parking along Abu Dhabi's Corniche, drivers can enjoy a truly seamless, hands-free experience — no sweat, no hassle.Skip the Long Walk: EXEED VPD Brings AI Pick-Up to Business ParksSuburban business parks, especially sprawling industrial campuses, are often crisscrossed with long, winding paths that separate parking lots from production zones. After a long meeting, trekking 10 to 15 minutes back to your vehicle drains both energy and focus. EXEED's VPD system features an "AI Pick-Up" function that makes departing as effortless as arriving. Users simply preset a designated pick-up point in the mobile app — the main reception area, for example — before the visit. When ready to leave, a single tap summons the vehicle. It navigates out of its remote parking spot and drives precisely to the pick-up point, where it waits. No more trekking across the campus.Seamless Drop-Offs: No More Interruptions for ParkingWhether dropping off passengers or attending a quick business meeting, curbside parking often becomes a mental tug-of-war: legal spots tend to mean a long walk, while stopping in a no-parking zone always carries the risk of a fine. EXEED's VPD system tackles this exact scenario with its "AI-Driven Valet Parking" feature. Users can leave the vehicle at a permitted curbside stop and head off to their appointment; the vehicle then sets off on its own to find and park in a proper space. Along the way, the vehicle reads its surroundings in real time — braking automatically for pedestrians, pausing when its path is blocked, and parking itself seamlessly once a spot opens up. And if the vehicle needs to be moved midway, there's no need to interrupt the meeting or get up from your seat — a few taps in the app handle it remotely. The entire process unfolds without disrupting what actually matters. This — effortless control over life's daily frictions — is what real efficiency, enabled by technology, feels like.Beating the Summer Heat: No More Frantic Hunts for Your VehicleAt midday in summer, a parking garage is the last place anyone wants to be. Hotel lobbies stay cool and comfortable, but step into the garage and it's a different world — the pavement blistering under trapped heat. In Saudi Arabia, where EXEED's test vehicles are heading, July and August temperatures frequently soar to 40°C–50°C or higher, with ground temperatures approaching a scorching 70°C. EXEED's VPD system features a "One-Touch Recall" function that makes "the vehicle comes to you" a daily reality. Simply summon your vehicle from the app while you wait in the air-conditioned lobby. The vehicle navigates out of its parking spot — even from deep within a multi-level structure — and pulls up right where you are. When you open the door, you are greeted by a cabin already pre-cooled to your preferred temperature. VPD technology elevates this brief "micro-journey" — from indoors to inside the vehicle — into a seamless, protected experience, free from sudden weather changes or uncomfortable conditions.This football season, EXEED has done more than just bring VPD technology to life — it has answered a deeper question: When a vehicle can move on its own, just how much of the user's time and mental energy can be freed up. From the fatigue of trekking across a distant lot, to the anxiety of a curbside stop, to the sweaty frustration of hunting for your vehicle under a blazing sun — behind each pain point lies a tangible drain on the user experience. With EXEED VPD, the vehicle evolves from a tool that requires constant attention into a proactive travel partner that lightens the load — ensuring that a truly premium experience stays effortless, from start to finish.

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