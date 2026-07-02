Holina Village Cyprus Enhances Clinical Governance with Expanded Multidisciplinary Team for New Adult Recovery Programme

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As Holina Village Cyprus opens to adult clients, it expands its multidisciplinary clinical team, strengthening governance and expertise for recovery.

Adults arriving at Holina Village deserve more than treatment. They deserve a multidisciplinary clinical team working together from day one with one purpose: lasting recovery.” — Dr. Yossi Zubari, Founder, Holina Global

ACHNAS, LARNACA DISTRICT, CYPRUS, GREECE, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Holina Village Cyprus — a residential rehabilitation centre now in its fourth year of operation, rated 5.0 on Recovery.com across 12 verified reviews — announces the strengthening of its clinical governance framework and multidisciplinary team ahead of the launch of its Adults Addiction Recovery Programme. The expansion ensures adult clients receive the same rigorous standard of care that has defined Holina Village since opening, with the additional clinical depth that adult presentations of addiction, trauma, and emotional and behavioural health challenges require.CLINICAL GOVERNANCE FOR ADULT ADDICTIONAdult addiction rarely presents in isolation. Trauma, anxiety, depression, grief, and other emotional and behavioural challenges frequently accompany addiction — and are the norm, not the exception. Effective treatment of addiction alongside these challenges demands a coordinated MDT approach: one integrated plan, developed collaboratively, reviewed weekly, and adapted throughout the programme. Holina Village’s expanded governance framework includes comprehensive intake assessment, MDT case review, weekly plan review, clinical supervision for all therapeutic staff, and discharge planning initiated from week two of every programme.DUAL TREATMENT: ADDICTION AND EMOTIONAL HEALTHAt Holina Village, addiction and co-occurring emotional and behavioural challenges are addressed within a single integrated plan from day one — not sequentially. The programme covers addiction alongside depression, anxiety, trauma, grief, and emotional dysregulation. Therapeutic modalities delivered within this framework include the non-religious 12-Step programme, Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behaviour Therapy (DBT), Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), trauma-focused CBT, Motivational Interviewing (MI), somatic therapy, and breathwork rebirth sessions for deep trauma release. Equine-assisted therapy, art therapy, music therapy, and adventure-based therapy complement the primary clinical programme. Many members of the Holina team have personal recovery experience of their own — a deliberate choice that brings lived understanding to every resident's journey alongside clinical expertise.PROGRAMME FEESAll programmes are fully all-inclusive — accommodation, meals, clinical sessions, group therapy, adventure activities, and airport transfers from Larnaca (LCA). Shared Room: €9,350 per month. Private Room: €12,950 per month. Pre-payment discounts of 5% (2 months upfront) and 15% (3 months upfront) are available. Minimum stay is four weeks; recommended stay is twelve weeks.WHAT CLIENTS AND FAMILIES SAY“Amazing experience at Holina Cyprus. The staff are kind, professional, and genuinely care about every person who comes through their doors. The support, guidance, and welcoming atmosphere made a real difference. Highly recommended for anyone seeking quality care and rehabilitation.”— Verified Google Review, Parent (UK)“I recently completed a six-week stay at Holina Village and can honestly say it was one of the best decisions of my life. From the moment I arrived, I was welcomed with warmth, kindness, and genuine care from every member of staff. They made the process of settling in so much easier, which meant I could fully focus on my recovery from day one.”— Verified Google Review, Former Resident (6-week stay)ABOUT HOLINA VILLAGE, CYPRUSHolina Village, Cyprus is a private residential dual treatment facility in Achnas, Larnaca District, Cyprus — now in its fourth year of operation. Founded by Dr. Yossi Zubari, the centre addresses addiction alongside trauma and emotional and behavioural health challenges within a therapeutic community model, drawing clients from the UK, Ireland, Europe, Israel, and the Middle East. Holina holds a Memorandum of Understanding with UCLan Cyprus (signed 25 October 2022) and a 5.0 verified rating on Recovery.com.Residential programmes start from €9,350/month (shared room) or €12,950/month (private room), all-inclusive. Minimum stay: 4 weeks. Visit holinacyprus.com.

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