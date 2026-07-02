Southeast Idaho Traffic Safety Task Force to conduct DUI emphasis patrols Friday

POCATELLO, Idaho — As Idahoans prepare to celebrate America’s 250th birthday, the Southeast Idaho Traffic Safety Task Force is reminding everyone to celebrate responsibly.

Law enforcement agencies across Southeast Idaho will conduct DUI emphasis patrols beginning Friday to remove impaired drivers from the road and help prevent crashes. According to the Idaho Transportation Department, more than 30 people have died in crashes since the start of this year’s 100 Deadliest Days, the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day when traffic fatalities historically increase. Many of those deaths were preventable.

“The choices people make before they celebrate can make all the difference,” ISP Lt. Todd Orr said. “If your plans include drinking, plan ahead. A simple decision to arrange a sober ride before you celebrate could save your life or someone else’s.”

The Southeast Idaho Traffic Safety Task Force includes the American Falls Police, Bannock County, Bingham County, Bear Lake County, Blackfoot Police, Caribou County, Chubbuck Police, Franklin County, Idaho State Police District 5 and 6, Montpelier Police, Oneida County, Pocatello Police, Power County, and the Preston Police Department.

Drivers are encouraged to report suspected impaired drivers by calling *ISP (*477) or 911.

Posted in District 5 - Southeastern Idaho, District 6 - Eastern Idaho