Injury Crash Highway 95 MM490, Bonner County

On July 1, 2026, at approximately 2:09 PM, Idaho State Police Troopers and Bonner County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an injury crash on US 95, near milepost 490, in Bonner County.

ISP Troopers conducted an on-scene investigation. A Ford Transit Van, driven by a 29-year-old female from Naples, Idaho entered the highway and was struck by a Chevy Express van, driven by a 34-year-old male, from Usk, Washington. The Express van was transporting 10 passengers. Several patients were taken to an area hospital via ground ambulance. One occupant was transported to an area hospital via air ambulance. All other passengers were transported to an area hospital by personal vehicles.

The roadway was blocked for approximately one hour until one lane of travel was opened. Troopers facilitated alternating northbound and southbound traffic through the scene. The roadway was fully opened at 4:34 PM.

The incident is still under investigation.

Posted in District 1 - Northern Idaho