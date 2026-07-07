The PC Case Gets a Long Overdue Upgrade – Introducing the Olicus Octa V1 Mid-Tower, Shaped by Airflow

The Octa V1's design achieves significantly lower temperatures with an unforgettable aesthetic.

The typical PC case shape was invented decades ago, before gaming as we know it even existed. We got tired of saying ‘good enough’ is good enough.” — Oliver Löfstrand, Founder and CEO of Olicus Tech

BORåS, SWEDEN, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Olicus, a tech industry challenger on a mission to reinvent products that have long suffered from a lack of innovation, today announced the availability of its flagship Octa V1 Mid-Tower ATX PC Case . Starting from an airflow-first design philosophy rather than the status quo of an inefficient rectangular shape, the Octa V1 defies conventions with its unique angular design. By guiding air straight to your components on direct airflow paths and limiting dead zones where hot air has a habit of gathering in your case, the Octa V1 delivers independently verified cooler temperatures to help serious gamers squeeze every ounce of performance out of their rig for longer and more demanding gaming sessions. The case was also designed with extreme modularity in mind, so that it can evolve and grow with the user for years to come.The PC case has been a rectangle for more than 40 years. Not because it's optimal – because nobody questioned it. When Olicus finally did, it became apparent over five years and thousands of man-hours of engineering that the Octa V1’s specific geometry works to support the natural movement of air rather than provide obstacles to it. Airflow is channeled directly to the hottest components like the CPU and GPU while minimizing the hot air recirculation that plagues conventional case designs.Independent computational fluid dynamics (CFD) testing by FS Dynamics confirms what the design predicts: temperatures up to 19% cooler than conventional rectangular cases from leading competitors. Physical thermal testing by RISE, one of Europe’s leading applied research institutes, provided real-world validation in complete PC systems. In those tests, the Octa V1 delivered lower GPU temperatures than leading airflow-focused cases, with measurable performance gains under load.The commitment to quality also extends to the Octa V1’s construction. Manufactured and fully assembled in Sweden, even the exterior panels are a cut above the competition. 3mm-thick aluminum panels attach magnetically for tool-free access with an armored feel. And the frame’s Swedish steel – up to twice the thickness of comparable premium cases – gives the Octa V1 a strength and durability that's immediately apparent. A tempered glass side panel that shows off your system completes the look.For modders, the Octa V1 is a purpose-built canvas. Its rivet-free design uses only hex screws and nuts throughout, making assembly and disassembly fast and straightforward. Beyond that, Olicus offers the opportunity to customize the Octa V1 in a multitude of ways, including custom printing, engraving, material choices, an optional integrated LCD touchscreen, and more."The typical PC case shape was invented decades ago, before gaming as we know it even existed,” said Oliver Löfstrand, Founder and CEO of Olicus Tech. "We got tired of saying ‘good enough’ is good enough. This industry was built on passion and pushing limits, and that is exactly what Olicus was made for.”Pre-orders are live now for the first limited production run of the Octa V1, with shipping targeted for Q4 2026. Three models are available – Core, Prime, and Elite – although interested customers are also encouraged to reach out directly to work with the team to bring their own custom version of the case to life. Learn more or place your order at https://store.olicus.tech/products/octa-v1 LinksTo learn more about the Olicus Octa V1 Mid-Tower PC Case, please visit:To learn more about Olicus Tech, please visit:Press AssetsHigh-resolution images of the Octa V1 are available here. The launch video for the Octa V1 is available at:About Olicus TechOlicus Tech is a disruptive hardware startup founded on a single conviction: big tech has let innovation fall by the wayside as it prioritizes profits over progress. The growing Olicus team is committed to bringing real change to a stagnant industry by taking risks and not settling for the status quo. The Octa V1 is its first product. It won't be the last.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.