How BPX's New US and European Leadership Adds 50+ Years of SAP Transformation Depth Ahead of 2027

Two senior SAP appointments provide clear leadership for S/4HANA programs as the 2027 ECC deadline draws closer.

US and European clients want clear local ownership. These appointments deliver accountable leadership, faster SAP transformation, fewer surprises, and measurable outcomes.” — Nikhil Agarwal, COO, Business Process Xperts

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- What happens to your SAP transformation when the firm you hired has no leader accountable in your own market? Business Process Xperts (BPX), a Mind-A-Mend Group company that has modeled more than 1,500 enterprise processes worldwide, has named two senior leaders to head its US and European Business Transformation Management (BTM) practice. The appointments answer the question international buyers ask first and most consultancies dodge: who, specifically, stands behind the work in their region.A Vice President – International Markets now owns end-to-end coverage of the US and European markets, while a Vice President – India aligns BPX's Pune-based delivery engine, 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀-𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 accelerators, and 𝗦𝗶𝗴𝗻𝗮𝘃𝗶𝗼 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦/𝟰𝗛𝗔𝗡𝗔 specialists directly to those markets. Together the two appointees bring a combined 50+ years across SAP transformation, process mining, and enterprise architecture, drawn from Tier-1 global system integrators and SAP itself. Clients engage a single, senior-led structure, one named owner, one escalation path rather than a handoff chain across time zones.𝗪𝗵𝘆 𝗡𝗼𝘄SAP ends mainstream maintenance for Business Suite 7 and ECC on December 31, 2027, and the enterprises racing that clock keep hitting the same wall: people.-> Demand for S/4HANA talent could reach three times the available supply by 2027, with consulting rates projected to climb 30 to 50 percent as the deadline nears (ERPPrep).-> Senior S/4HANA roles now take more than 90 days to fill in Europe, against 44 days for general IT positions (IgniteSAP).-> Roughly 41 percent of SAP ECC customers have yet to complete the move to S/4HANA, and each one carries a deadline that arrives whether the talent exists or not (ERPPrep).None of this is misfortune. It is the predictable cost of leaving regional ownership unassigned until a deadline forces the decision and that cost lands on the late, not the unlucky.Get Insights from BPX to Streamline your Business Processes: https://businessprocessxperts.com/contact/ 𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗗𝗲𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗖𝗹𝗶𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀-> Combined leadership depth: 50+ years across SAP transformation, process mining, and enterprise architecture.-> Two regional owners: single-point accountability for the US and European markets and the India delivery hub.-> Proven delivery base: 1,500+ business processes modeled and 90,000+ process cases analyzed for global clients.-> Hard financial outcomes: prior engagement results range from $8.1M annual cost avoidance to 40% faster financial close cycles.-> Full toolchain coverage: leadership spans all four platforms in the BPX toolchain: SAP Signavio, SAP LeanIX, WalkMe, and SAP BTP.-> Five-continent reach: live engagements run across five continents, with the new hires sharpening focus in two of the highest-demand markets.Get Insights from BPX to Streamline your Business Processes: https://businessprocessxperts.com/contact/ 𝗪𝗵𝘆 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘀The SAP transformation backlog stopped being a technology problem some time ago. It is a leadership-bandwidth problem, and it concentrates in the exact markets the US and Europe where the 2027 deadline meets the thinnest talent pools. Enterprises that lock in accountable regional leadership now secure delivery capacity before the rate spike hits. Those that wait inherit compressed timelines, premium pricing, and a shrinking bench of leaders who have run these programs at scale.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗕𝗣𝗫Business Process Xperts (BPX), a Mind-A-Mend Group company, is a global consulting firm specializing in SAP Business Transformation Management and integrated toolchain implementation across 𝗦𝗔𝗣 𝗦𝗶𝗴𝗻𝗮𝘃𝗶𝗼 , SAP LeanIX, WalkMe, and SAP BTP. With live engagements across five continents including Germany, the USA, the UK, Nigeria, and India BPX serves enterprises across automotive, oil and gas, specialty chemicals, building materials, consumer goods, and mining sectors. The firm has modeled 1,500+ business processes and analyzed 90,000+ process cases for global clients, helping them achieve measurable transformation outcomes ranging from $8.1M annual cost avoidance to 40% faster financial close cycles.Get Insights from BPX to Streamline your Business Processes: https://businessprocessxperts.com/contact/

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