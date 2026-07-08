InStockRx Raises $5 Million Series A to Expand Pharmacy-to-Pharmacy Medication Marketplace

InStockRx raises a $5 million Series A led by FCA Venture Partners, with Techstars Boston participating. InStockRx's $5 million Series A is led by FCA Venture Partners, with Techstars Boston as a participating investor. InStockRx, the pharmacy-to-pharmacy marketplace where verified pharmacies buy and sell brand medications. Mac Dougherty, CEO of InStockRx

FCA Venture Partners leads the round, with Techstars Boston participating, to grow InStockRx's trusted network for pharmacies trading brand medications.

We give pharmacies a practical way to recover surplus, source what they're short on, and keep cash moving, on a network where they know exactly who they're trading with.” — Mac Dougherty, CEO of InStockRx

NEW EGYPT, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- InStockRx , a pharmacy-to-pharmacy marketplace where verified pharmacies buy and sell brand medications directly with one another, and where every trade generates the T3 documentation that supports DSCSA requirements, today announced a $5 million Series A led by FCA Venture Partners , with participation from Techstars Boston and additional investors. The round closed in June 2026.The funding will support InStockRx's expansion as pharmacies face rising costs, supply constraints, and excess inventory. Sellers can turn surplus brand medications into recovered cash, while buyers source needed stock from verified pharmacies and save up to 40% on brand medications."Pharmacies are running on thinner margins than ever, and they're doing it while keeping medications on the shelf for the patients who count on them," said Mac Dougherty, CEO of InStockRx. "We give them a practical way to recover surplus, source what they're short on, and keep cash moving, on a network where they know exactly who they're trading with and can build communities of like-minded pharmacies to be stronger together. This funding lets us keep building for pharmacies of every size and extend the network to larger operators and organizations."InStockRx now serves more than 1,600 verified pharmacies, from independent, family-owned drugstores to multi-location operators, and transaction volume has been growing by 50% month over month. Listings sell in about 5 days on average, and buying pharmacies typically save 30% versus NADAC reference pricing on brand medications. The platform is free for pharmacies to join, with no monthly fees, and members pay only when they sell. Its Trading Partner Groups let pharmacies build private networks with preferred partners, Pharmacy Concierge support simplifies buying and selling, and each trade automatically generates the required T3 documentation, including Transaction Information, Transaction History, and Transaction Statement, to support DSCSA requirements. The platform works with any pharmacy management system and lists inventory only from verified pharmacies."We back companies that improve patient care and take cost out of the system, and InStockRx does both by turning trapped pharmacy inventory into supply that reaches patients," said Matt King, Managing Partner at FCA Venture Partners. "The team has built the trusted network for pharmacy-to-pharmacy trading, and we're proud to lead this round."InStockRx is a graduate of Techstars Boston, which also participated in the round.About InStockRxInStockRx connects verified pharmacies in a direct marketplace for buying and selling brand medications, helping members recover value from surplus inventory, source medications in short supply, and trade with confidence. Free to join, no monthly fees. Learn more at instockrx.com.Media contactInStockRxMelissa Jostand, Chief Marketing Officermelissa@instockrx.comSavings calculated as the difference between the verified-pharmacy transaction price on the InStockRx network and the corresponding NADAC reference price published by CMS at the time of transaction. NADAC reference pricing is a publicly available cost benchmark and does not reflect any individual pharmacy's negotiated wholesaler price.

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