Why California CEOs Pay Cash to Keep Their Therapy Off the Record

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- One in four executives meets the clinical threshold for depression. Nearly half of CEOs say loneliness is quietly dulling their judgment. And a growing number of them will not put any of it on an insurance claim. For California's top operators, the barrier to getting help was never awareness. It was the paper trail. CEREVITY, a nationwide private pay concierge therapy network for high achievers, has expanded a program built around that exact problem.The pressure is documented, and it is not soft. Clinical summaries from McLean Hospital put clinical grade depression among executives at roughly one in four, well above the general workforce, with nearly half of CEOs reporting loneliness that measurably impairs how they lead. The National Bureau of Economic Research has gone further, linking sustained CEO stress to faster aging and shorter lifespan. This is not burnout as a buzzword. It is a clinical load carried by the people every board, employee, and investor is counting on.So why do so many suffer in silence? Because the standard fix creates a new liability.Insurance based therapy generates diagnostic codes and claim records that can surface in litigation, in due diligence, or in an HR file. For a public company or high visibility California CEO, that is not a footnote. It is a reason to go without care. The network removes the tradeoff: no insurance, no diagnostic codes, no entry in any payer database, delivered over HIPAA compliant telehealth so there is no waiting room and no chance of being spotted in a state where the whole industry runs on who saw whom."Telling a CEO to set better boundaries is useless. The fiduciary duty that makes those boundaries impossible does not care about your weekend," said Trevor Grossman, PhD, a licensed psychologist in the CEREVITY network with more than 15 years advising founders and senior executives. "The work is building real psychological flexibility inside the actual constraints of the chair: the board, the decision load, the isolation the job manufactures by design. That takes a clinician who already speaks the language, not one you have to teach."The model is deliberately unlike the weekly 2 p.m. slot version of care. Sessions run pre market, after hours, on weekends, and through travel, drawing on cognitive behavioral therapy, acceptance and commitment therapy, and behavioral activation calibrated to executive burnout, leadership isolation, and decision impairing stress. The full clinical breakdown, including how the privacy structure works, lives in the practice's guide to confidential, private pay therapy for California CEOs About CEREVITYCEREVITY is a nationwide private pay concierge network of independent, licensed clinicians providing confidential online therapy for high achieving professionals, including founders, executives, physicians, and attorneys. All care is private pay and telehealth based, with no insurance involvement. Learn more at https://cerevity.com

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