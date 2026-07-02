Diablo Resources (ASX: DBO; OTCQB: DBORF) Shareholders Approve Strategic Acquisition of High-Grade Horn Silver Project

Location Map, Horn Silver and Star Range Projects

Diablo Resources (OTCQB:DBORF)

BEAVER, UT, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diablo Resources Limited (ASX: DBO; OTCQB: DBORF) is pleased to advise that shareholders have approved the Company’s strategic acquisition of an 80% interest in the Horn Silver Project, Utah, USA.Shareholder approval was received at the General Meeting on 29 June 2026 for the acquisition of an 80% interest in Antler Resources LLC, which holds an exclusive option over 101 patented claims and directly owns 100 unpatented claims comprising the Horn Silver Project. This approval clears the way for completion of the acquisition under the binding agreement.The Horn Silver Mine, with historical production of 17 Moz silver (Ag) and 30,000 oz gold (Au), represents a transformational acquisition for the Company.The Horn Silver Project is a district-scale mineralised system that has never been systematically explored. Multiple high-impact exploration opportunities have been identified across the broader project area, including untested extensions beneath and along strike from the historic Horn Silver Mine, geophysical Induced Polarisation (“IP”) anomalies both near-mine and regionally, and district-scale polymetallic geochemical anomalies supporting the interpretation of a large mineralised system.The Project covers approximately 13.2km² across 201 claims, including 101 patented claims, providing permitting flexibility and enabling accelerated exploration.Initial exploration at the Project, including regional mapping, sampling and data review, is underway to prioritise drill targets ahead of Diablo’s maiden drill program.Lyle Thorne, CEO commented:“Securing shareholder approval marks a significant milestone for Diablo that clears the path to complete the transaction and immediately launch our exploration programs to unlock value across this exceptional Project.The Horn Silver Project delivers a high-grade historic silver mine with immediate drill-ready targets, part of a broader district-scale mineralised system that has never been systematically explored.Beyond extending the mineralisation around the historic workings, the Project hosts multiple underexplored silver, antimony and copper targets offering substantial upside.Importantly, the Project provides a robust pipeline of near-term drilling opportunities supported by extensive existing data and favourable permitting conditions in a premier U.S. critical-minerals jurisdiction.I thank all shareholders for their support as we enter an important exploration phase for the Company.”Horn Silver ProjectAt the General Meeting held on 29 June 2026, shareholders approved the acquisition of an 80% interest in Antler Resources LLC. Antler holds an exclusive option to acquire 101 patented claims and directly owns 100 unpatented claims covering the Horn Silver Project.The area around Horn Silver Mine, within the San Francisco Mining District, has seen 150 years of exploration and mining activity. Historically, claim ownership has been segmented with numerous companies having explored this Project. This has resulted in an identified large, mineralised system that remains incompletely tested, providing a strong foundation for systematic exploration and target generation.High Impact Target OpportunitiesThe Company views the Horn Silver Project as a district-scale mineralised system that has never been systematically explored. Ongoing review of the legacy dataset has outlined a number of priority targets including:Near Mine – Untested extensions beneath and adjacent to the historic workings present potential for remaining mineralisation. A strong IP anomaly located below the historical workings is interpreted to be an extension of the known mineralised system and represents a priority drill target.Regional Geophysics – Priority IP targets within 500m to 2,000m of the Horn Silver Mine in similar structural and geological settings remain to be tested. These high priority drill targets are considered prospective for polymetallic Ag-Au-Cu-Sb-Pb-Zn mineralised zones similar to Horn Silver Mine.Regional Geochemistry – Rock sampling completed by multiple explorers across the Project returned elevated Ag, Sb, Cu, Au and other base metal values indicating a regional scale geochemical footprint.Copper Targets – An area approximately 2km North West of the Horn Silver Mine, known as the Imperial Area, drilled by previous explorers intersected a Cu skarn mineralised system associated with numerous old workings that remains incompletely tested and open in all directions.On-ground exploration within the unpatented claims at the Horn Silver Project has commenced, including reconnaissance geological mapping and sampling. In parallel, a broader regional review of existing geophysical, geological and geochemical datasets is underway to define and rank priority targets in preparation for the Company’s maiden drill program scheduled for 2026.Next StepsDiablo’s next steps include completing the acquisition of the Horn Silver Project, continuing on-ground exploration including regional mapping, rock chip sampling and validation of historical geological, geophysical and geochemical datasets, and completing the integration and interpretation of historical exploration data to refine the Company’s geological model and prioritise high impact drill targets across the Project.The Company will also advance permitting and drill planning for priority targets, including extensions to the historic Horn Silver Mine and regional IP anomaly targets, ahead of commencing Diablo’s maiden drill program in 2026, subject to permitting.

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