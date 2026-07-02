Avalue Expands Adoption of Torizon to Strengthen Industrial Cybersecurity Solutions

Focusing on CRA Compliance and Embedded Linux Lifecycle Management

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, TAIWAN, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avalue Technology (TPEx: 3479.TWO) announced the expanded integration of the Torizon platform into its industrial computers, embedded systems, and Edge AI solutions. This initiative helps OEM and ODM customers meet global cybersecurity regulatory requirements, such as the European Union’s Cyber Resilience Act (CRA), by building embedded platforms that combine security, reliability, and long-term maintainability, thereby accelerating time-to-market and global market deployment. In recent years, Avalue Technology has actively promoted its “Global Cybersecurity Compliance” strategy, continuously strengthening its product cybersecurity and software lifecycle management capabilities. In early June, Torizon General Manager Daniel Lang visited Avalue Technology in person to discuss CRA development trends, embedded cybersecurity management, and market demands for industrial equipment in light of global cybersecurity regulations with the company’s product and sales teams, thereby deepening the strategic collaboration between the two companies.Addressing CRA and Global Cybersecurity Compliance RequirementsAs industrial devices become increasingly connected and software-defined, products must go beyond hardware performance to include capabilities such as Secure Boot, SBOM, vulnerability management, security updates, and incident response. By integrating Torizon’s Secure Boot, SBOM, vulnerability monitoring, and OTA security update mechanisms, Avalue Technology helps customers establish a “Secure-by-Design” architecture that meets the requirements of international cybersecurity standards such as CRA and JC-STAR, thereby reducing compliance risks during product launch and subsequent operations and maintenance.Enhanced Device Lifecycle ManagementFor long-term operational environments such as smart manufacturing, healthcare, transportation, and energy, Avalue Technology integrates Torizon’s long-term support, security maintenance, and remote management capabilities into its solutions. This provides comprehensive lifecycle support—from device deployment and version management to remote maintenance—helping customers improve system availability while reducing downtime risks and operational costs.Improving Embedded Linux Development EfficiencyIn addition to security capabilities, Torizon provides production-ready Linux, containerized workflows, and a flexible, customizable architecture that reduces the complexity of Yocto maintenance. It also supports development tools such as Visual Studio Code, Device Tree, and Kernel Arguments, accelerating embedded Linux application development and shortening time-to-market.Building a Secure and Sustainably Operable Edge AI PlatformBy integrating features such as update management, remote access, device monitoring, and vulnerability monitoring, Avalue Technology helps customers establish a comprehensive device lifecycle management mechanism, reducing system operational complexity and total cost of ownership (TCO), while enhancing the long-term operational security and reliability of industrial equipment.Avalue Technology stated that the collaboration between Avalue and Torizon extends beyond platform integration. By combining Avalue’s market expertise in industrial computers, Edge AI, and industrial applications with Torizon’s capabilities in embedded Linux and cybersecurity lifecycle management, the two companies will continue to provide industrial solutions that comply with global cybersecurity regulations. This partnership will help customers accelerate the development of next-generation, secure, and reliable industrial control applications—such as smart healthcare and smart manufacturing—that are designed for long-term operation and maintenance.About Avalue TechnologyAvalue Technology was founded in 2000 and is a provider specializing in industrial computer solutions. Avalue Technology has a proven track record of success in the industrial control industry, and we leverage that experience to provide reliable and trustworthy customized products and services. Our primary products are embedded and industrial computer solutions, with a focus on smart healthcare, smart manufacturing, smart transportation, smart retail, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. Avalue is committed to the sustainable growth of our company. We are guided by the business philosophy of "stability, innovation, diligence, and enthusiasm, and enjoyment of work and life." We are dedicated to leveraging the power of intelligence and sustainability to disrupt the future of digital blueprints and to drive positive, long-term change in the smart industry.

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