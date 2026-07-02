Feras Mousilli Announces Formation of Mousilli Legal Group PLLC to Accelerate Startup Growth and IP Protection

Mousilli Legal Group Feras Mousilli

Feras Mousilli announces the formation of Mousilli Legal Group PLLC, a modern boutique law firm dedicated to serving tech companies, startups, and innovators.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Feras Mousilli announces the formation of Mousilli Legal Group PLLC to deliver strategic intellectual property, SaaS, AI integration, and corporate counsel to technology companies, startups, and innovators across the United States and 17+ international markets.- Founder Dr. Feras Mousilli ranked #15 among the Top 50 U.S. Trademark Attorneys for 2024 by Huski.ai, analyzed from 40,000 trademark lawyers and 5 million USPTO filings- Firm's counsel spans multiple practice areas and intellectual property disciplines- Leadership credentials include service at Apple (2014), Dell (2006), a 2003 University of Texas School of Law degree, and a 4.8/5 Martindale-Hubbell ratingBoutique Technology Counsel Built for Fast-Paced MarketsMousilli Legal Group PLLC has a dedicated team including Senior Trademark & Copyright Counsel Vicky Smolyar, Senior Patent Counsel Benjamin Hanrahan, and Of Counsel litigators Chris Reel and Maureen Farrell, who brings over 15 years of civil litigation experience.Designed as an agile legal partner, the firm helps technology companies navigate high-speed business cycles and structures engagements around predictable, measurable business outcomes. From early-stage software companies in Austin and Silicon Valley to mature enterprises managing international IP portfolios, the firm's streamlined approach replaces traditional hourly bottlenecks. This model ensures technology founders can secure essential protections and close financing rounds on schedule without costly administrative delays.Comprehensive Practice Strengths and Startup ImpactThe firm's core capabilities focus on four specialized practice areas designed to resolve key legal friction points:- Intellectual Property spans patent preparation, international trademark portfolios, copyright enforcement, and trade secret protection.- Startup Counsel delivers structured support for incorporation, seed-to-series venture financing, and corporate governance.- Corporate Law covers mergers and acquisitions, commercial contracts, and employment compliance.- Technology Law addresses complex SaaS licensing, data privacy frameworks, and strategic AI integration.For seed-stage startups, manual coordination across multiple legal vendors often delays product launches by weeks. Mousilli Legal Group PLLC eliminates this friction by integrating IP registration, founder equity agreements, and employment compliance within a single, unified workflow.For existing clients, the transition to Mousilli Legal Group PLLC will be seamless, so that active legal matters will proceed seamlessly without interruption.Founder Credentials and Global CapabilitiesDr. Feras Mousilli, Founder and Managing Attorney, brings deep technology sector expertise, having served as corporate counsel at Apple Inc. (2014) and Dell Inc. (2006). A registered U.S. Patent Attorney, DLA Piper alumnus, and 2003 graduate of the University of Texas School of Law, Dr. Mousilli has taught legal strategy across four continents as a Fulbright Professor. In 2025, Huski.ai ranked him #15 of Top 50 U.S. Trademark Attorneys out of 40,000 analyzed practitioners. The firm supports technology innovators operating across 17+ countries worldwide with domestic and foreign trademark filings, and cross-border commercial transactions."We are delighted to serve you and make this transition as smooth as possible," said Feras Mousilli, Managing Partner. "Our mission is to provide strategic, high-value legal counsel that acts as a catalyst for our clients' growth and innovation."About Mousilli Legal Group PLLCMousilli Legal Group PLLC is a Houston, Texas-based boutique law firm providing strategic intellectual property, technology, and corporate law counsel for innovators, startups, and established enterprises. Learn more at www.mousillilegal.com

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