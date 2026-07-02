Attorney General Liz Murrill's Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Announces Tenth Arrest in Undercover Child Predator Operation
Attorney General Liz Murrill announced today that the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation (LBI) has arrested an additional suspect as part of its June 17-18 undercover child predator operation, bringing the total number of arrests in this multi-agency effort to ten.
34-year-old Reid Hebert, of S. Hill Street in Erath, was arrested for violating:
- LA R.S 14:81 - Indecent Behavior
- LA R.S 14:81.3 - Computer Aided Solicitation of a minor
The apprehension was a collaborative effort involving the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Fugitive Apprehension Unit, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Erath Police Department.
Hebert was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.
His bond was set at $50,000.
The investigation remains ongoing. *All persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
The investigation remains ongoing.
*All persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
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