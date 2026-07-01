Finney County to Consider Lone Bison Solar CSECS SUP Request on July 6th Agenda

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 1, 2026

Finney County to Consider Lone Bison Solar Special Use Permit Request on July 6 Agenda

Finney County, KS – The Finney County Board of County Commissioners is scheduled to consider a Special Use Permit (SUP) request related to the proposed Lone Bison Solar project during its July 6, 2026, meeting at 8:30 a.m. at the Finney County Administration Building, located at 311 N. 9th Street, Garden City, Kansas. The Board will consider Resolution 13-2026 regarding the application submitted by Lone Bison Solar, LLC.

The request includes:

Lone Bison Solar, LLC – Commercial Solar Energy Conversion System (CSECS) project

The request is being reviewed through the County's Special Use Permit process established under Article 36 of the Finney County Zoning Regulations. The SUP process allows the County to evaluate whether a proposed land use is appropriate for a specific location and to determine what conditions, protections, and agreements may be necessary before a project could move forward.

The Board's consideration of this item does not authorize construction. Approval of a Special Use Permit only addresses whether the proposed land use may be appropriate under County zoning regulations. Additional reviews, agreements, permitting, and approvals would still be required before any construction activity could begin.

If approved, the applicant would still be required to complete additional steps before construction could begin, including but not limited to:

Submit official site and building plans

Complete the County's site plan review and permitting process

Obtain an approved building permit

Execute a Development Agreement

Execute a Road Use and Maintenance Agreement

Execute a Decommissioning Agreement

Execute a Community Benefit Agreement

Comply with all applicable County zoning and subdivision regulations and other required local, state, and federal approvals.





Project Summary





Lone Bison Solar Project

The Lone Bison Solar project is proposed as a 330-megawatt Commercial Solar Energy Conversion System located generally in Sections 28 and 33 of Township 25 South, Range 34 West, and Sections 4, 5, 9, 10, 11, 12, and 15 of Township 26 South, Range 34 West in Finney County. The proposed project area encompasses approximately 3,853 acres and includes both a primary solar array and a secondary alternate array. Major project components include solar modules, tracker systems, inverters, collection lines, access roads, and a project substation that will interconnect with an existing 345-kilovolt transmission line.

If approved, the applicant anticipates construction beginning near the end of 2027, with construction expected to take approximately 12 to 18 months. The anticipated operational life of the project is approximately 40 years.

Public Process and Transparency

Finney County recognizes that renewable energy projects generate significant public interest. The County's role is to ensure each proposal is reviewed through a transparent, fact-based, and legally established process that evaluates every application on its own merits and in accordance with the County's adopted zoning regulations.

The Special Use Permit review process includes consideration of factors such as:

Compatibility with surrounding land uses

Traffic and road impacts

Environmental considerations

Fire and emergency preparedness

Utility and infrastructure impacts

Public health and safety

Community input

Compliance with the Finney County Comprehensive Plan and County regulations.

The Holcomb – Garden City – Finney County Area Planning Commission previously recommended approval of the Lone Bison Solar Special Use Permit application during its March 19, 2026, meeting.

Public Participation

The public is encouraged to review the agenda materials and attend the July 6 Board of County Commissioners meeting. Public participation and community input remain an important part of the review process.

Public input regarding the SUP application will occur during the designated Public Comment portion of the meeting, at a time established by the County Commission Chair, in accordance with adopted meeting procedures.

Written comments may be submitted in advance via email to administrationoffice@finneycountyks.gov or delivered to the Planning and Development Department at 101 W. Maple Street, Garden City, KS 67846, by 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2026.

Agenda materials and supporting documents are available on the County's website. The meeting will also be livestreamed and recorded on Finney County's Facebook and YouTube pages.





For more information, contact: