Italian Filmmaker Angelo Antonucci Announces Theatrical Release of Controcorrente – À rebours (Against the Grain)

Psychological drama inspired by J.K. Huysmans' classic novel À rebours explores identity, imagination, and visual storytelling through contemporary cinema

ROME, ITALY, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Italian filmmaker Angelo Antonucci has announced the upcoming theatrical release of Controcorrente – À rebours (Against the Grain), a feature film inspired by J.K. Huysmans' influential novel À rebours. Scheduled for theatrical release on June 25, 2026, the film combines visual storytelling, psychological exploration, and immersive cinematic techniques to introduce one of French literature's most recognized works to contemporary audiences.The film follows Giovanni, a young aesthete who retreats from modern society into an isolated villa. As he withdraws from the outside world, the boundaries between memory, reality, and imagination gradually dissolve. Through a carefully crafted visual and sonic approach, the story explores themes of identity, perception, isolation, and personal transformation.Directed and edited by Angelo Antonucci, Controcorrente – À rebours continues the filmmaker's exploration of cinema as a visual and emotional language. Drawing inspiration from the traditions of European art cinema, the production emphasizes atmosphere, imagery, and psychological depth while offering audiences an immersive cinematic experience."My film stands outside the schemes of traditional narrative cinema," said director Angelo Antonucci. "I drew inspiration, with great respect and thorough research, from the visionary cinema of Fellini and Antonioni. More seen than spoken, the film is a journey through the imagination and imaginary world of the restless, decadent character from Huysmans' novel, a surreal voyage in which the past reconnects with the present and the present with the past."The screenplay was written by Ekaterina Khudenkikh and is based on Huysmans' novel. The adaptation translates the literary work into a cinematic experience that combines visual storytelling with psychological and emotional themes.The cast features Emanuele Macone as Giovanni, alongside French actor François-Eric Gendron and actress Noemi Gherrero, whose performances bring depth and emotional complexity to the film's central characters.Since its initial presentation, Controcorrente – À rebours (Against the Grain) has received official selections and awards at numerous international film festivals across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and North America. Festival recognition includes the Festival Internazionale del Cinema di Salerno, Cine Paris Film Festival, Sweden Film Awards, Berlin International Picture Awards, Dubai City Film Festival, Sittannavasal International Film Festival, Peshawar International Film Festival, Global Independent Film Festival of India, Jalgaon International Film Festival, Asian Talent International Film Festival, Ideal International Film Festival, Direct Monthly Film Festival, Miami Cinematic International Festival, and Poombukar Independent Film Festival.International sales and distribution are being handled by Nexus Entertainment Ltd for the United Kingdom and United States markets.Film InformationTitle: Controcorrente – À rebours (Against the Grain)Director & Editor: Angelo AntonucciScreenplay: Ekaterina KhudenkikhBased on: À rebours by J.K. HuysmansCast: Emanuele Macone, François-Eric Gendron, Noemi GherreroCountry: ItalyYear: 2025Runtime: 111 minutesFormat: ColorTheatrical Release: June 25, 2026International Sales & Distribution: Nexus Entertainment Ltd (United Kingdom and United States)About Angelo AntonucciAngelo Antonucci is an Italian filmmaker and editor whose work explores visual storytelling, psychological themes, and cinematic expression. His films examine the relationship between imagery, narrative, and human perception while drawing inspiration from the traditions of European art cinema.

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