Texas Woman Who Filed Fraudulent FEMA Claims Relating to the Los Angeles Fires Sentenced to Prison

Anyone who defrauds American taxpayers will face the consequences

WASHINGTON – On June 17, a Texas woman was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison for fraudulently obtaining more than $28,000 in federal disaster relief money. In addition to several false non-disaster claims, she submitted a fraudulent disaster benefits application to FEMA, claiming she lived in Pasadena, California in a rental property that had been damaged by the Eaton Fire.

The Trump Administration is taking aggressive action to root out fraud and protect taxpayer dollars, ensuring disaster assistance reaches only those who truly need it. As part of this commitment, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) are working with the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) and federal and local partners to investigate fraud and hold offenders accountable.

“Anyone who steals from American taxpayers will be held accountable,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “We are protecting taxpayer dollars and making sure disaster assistance goes to those who truly need it. Anyone who tries to steal from survivors will be caught and held accountable.”

Assistant United States Attorney Kerry L. Quinn of the Major Frauds Section prosecuted this case.

Taking funds meant for disaster survivors is a serious crime. In Fiscal Year 2025, FEMA investigated over 1,700 fraud cases. The agency refers suspected fraud in its Individual Assistance program to the DHS Office of Inspector General (OIG) and other law enforcement partners for investigation and potential prosecution, including cases involving organized criminal activity.

The Administration is doubling down on efforts to prevent, detect, and punish fraud. President Trump’s Executive Order 14395 established the Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, bringing together federal agencies to coordinate a national strategy to stop fraud, waste, and abuse in federal benefit programs. FEMA is fully engaged in strengthening eligibility verification, enhancing pre-payment controls, and ensuring disaster assistance is delivered quickly and securely to eligible survivors.

The agency is focused on ensuring disaster assistance reaches eligible survivors and communities quickly while preventing scammers from exploiting FEMA disaster assistance programs. FEMA will continue to review and refine disaster declaration practices to ensure responsible stewardship of federal resources and support for communities in need.

If you suspect fraud, report it to the DHS Office of Inspector General at https://www.oig.dhs.gov/hotline or FEMA’s Fraud Investigations and Inspections Division at StopFEMAFraud@fema.dhs.gov.

# # #