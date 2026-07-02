WORST OF THE WORST: ICE Arrests Murderers, Violent Assailants, and Drug Traffickers

Nearly 70% of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the United States

WASHINGTON –– U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced the arrest of more criminal illegal aliens convicted for murder, assault causing serious injury, drug trafficking, and other horrific crimes.

“Just yesterday, ICE arrested murderers, violent assailants, drug traffickers, and other criminal illegal aliens from American communities,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Thanks to reckless open border policies, too many Americans have been harmed by criminal illegal aliens. Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, we will never give up our mission to protect innocent Americans from these criminal illegal aliens who should have never been in our country in the first place.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Jesus Urquilla-Guevara, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for murder in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

Sallieu Mansaray, a criminal illegal alien from Sierra Leone, convicted for assault causing serious injury in Staten Island, New York.

Mor Lo, a criminal illegal alien from Senegal, convicted for assault, sell / distribution of heroin, unlawful possession of a firearm, criminal trespass, and trademark counterfeiting, arrested by ICE Dallas.

Jose Luis Arroyo-Garcia, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for FOUR counts of drug trafficking in Franklin County, Ohio.

Luis Reyes-Portillo, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted for dealing cocaine in Franklin, Indiana.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

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