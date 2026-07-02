Illegal Alien Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison for Child Pornography in Fredericksburg, Virginia

ICE has lodged a detainer for this convicted child pornographer to ensure he is never released into our country

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement after an investigation by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) led to the sentencing of an illegal alien from Mexico for production of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) in Virginia.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia, Samuel Flores de Dios, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, produced child pornography on at least four occasions between February and March of 2025. In each of those instances, he brought a victim under the age of 13 to the bedroom of an apartment he was renting in Fredericksburg, sexually abused the victim, and recorded it on cellphones positioned around the bedroom. One of the cellphones belonging to Flores de Dios also contained videos of a second adult male abusing the victim.

Samuel Flores de Dios

On June 24, Flores de Dios was sentenced to 360 months (30 years) in prison, as well as lifetime supervised release. He is also required to register as a sex offender. ICE lodged a detainer for Flores de Dios in January.

“This illegal alien repeatedly sexually abused a child younger than 13 and filmed it to produce child pornography,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “He will now be behind bars for the next 30 years. Once his sentence is complete, we will remove him from our country so that he can never harm another innocent child. Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, we are putting the safety of the American people first.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas A. Garnett of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia and Trial Attorney Angelica Carrasco of the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division prosecuted the case.

Flores de Dios illegally tried to enter the United States in Arizona in 2005. He was apprehended by the U.S. Border Patrol and voluntarily returned to Mexico. He then illegally re-entered the United States – a felony – at an unknown date and location.

Under Governor Spanberger, Virginia has become a hotbed of illegal alien crime. Some of the recent illegal alien crimes in the sanctuary state include:

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