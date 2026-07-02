Illegal Alien Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison for Child Pornography in Fredericksburg, Virginia
ICE has lodged a detainer for this convicted child pornographer to ensure he is never released into our country
WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement after an investigation by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) led to the sentencing of an illegal alien from Mexico for production of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) in Virginia.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia, Samuel Flores de Dios, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, produced child pornography on at least four occasions between February and March of 2025. In each of those instances, he brought a victim under the age of 13 to the bedroom of an apartment he was renting in Fredericksburg, sexually abused the victim, and recorded it on cellphones positioned around the bedroom. One of the cellphones belonging to Flores de Dios also contained videos of a second adult male abusing the victim.
Samuel Flores de Dios
On June 24, Flores de Dios was sentenced to 360 months (30 years) in prison, as well as lifetime supervised release. He is also required to register as a sex offender. ICE lodged a detainer for Flores de Dios in January.
“This illegal alien repeatedly sexually abused a child younger than 13 and filmed it to produce child pornography,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “He will now be behind bars for the next 30 years. Once his sentence is complete, we will remove him from our country so that he can never harm another innocent child. Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, we are putting the safety of the American people first.”
Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas A. Garnett of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia and Trial Attorney Angelica Carrasco of the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division prosecuted the case.
Flores de Dios illegally tried to enter the United States in Arizona in 2005. He was apprehended by the U.S. Border Patrol and voluntarily returned to Mexico. He then illegally re-entered the United States – a felony – at an unknown date and location.
Under Governor Spanberger, Virginia has become a hotbed of illegal alien crime. Some of the recent illegal alien crimes in the sanctuary state include:
- In June, ICE lodged a detainer for Moises Domingo Rico Rosales, an illegal alien from Nicaragua, after he had been arrested for abduction of person with intent to defile and indecent exposure in Annandale, Virginia.
- In June, ICE lodged a detainer for Jose Nahun Aleman Hernandez, an illegal alien from Mexico, who was charged with molesting a 5-year-old girl in Woodbridge, Virginia.
- In June, ICE lodged a detainer for Cristian Wilfredo Alvarenga Aguilar, an illegal alien charged with carjacking, abduction, assault, and robbery in Herndon, Virginia.
- In May, Aroldo Santos-Velasques, an illegal alien from Guatemala, was sentenced in Loudoun County to 25 years in prison for sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl.
- In May, ICE lodged a detainer for Cristian Romero Saenz-Argueta, an illegal alien from El Salvador, who was arrested in Prince William County, Virginia and charged with raping a girl under the age of 15.
- In May, ICE lodged a detainer for Jorge Enrique Garcia-Rodriguez, an illegal alien from Mexico, who was arrested in Franklin County, Virginia and charged with forcible intercourse with a victim under the age of 13 and SIX counts of possession of child pornography.
- In May, ICE arrested Eduardo Perez-Legra, an illegal alien from Cuba with prior felony convictions for drug trafficking and cocaine possession, in Newport News, Virginia.
- In May, ICE arrested Walvin Victor Hugo Garcia, an illegal alien from Guatemala, after he was released by sanctuary politicians in Fairfax County despite facing charges of raping a child under the age of 13.
- In May, ICE arrested Josue Saul Garcia-Lopez, an illegal alien from El Salvador and MS-13 gang member, in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
- In April, Roni Mendez-Escobar, an illegal alien from Guatemala, was arrested by ICE after previously being released by Fairfax County, despite being charged with possession of child porn with intent to distribute.
- In April, ICE lodged a detainer asking sanctuary politicians in Arlington County to not release Luzvin Orvando Garcia Moran, an illegal alien from Guatemala, after he was arrested for attempted rape.
- In April, Israel Christopher Flores-Ortiz, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, was convicted for NINE counts of assault and battery after he groped multiple underage girls at a high school in Fairfax County.
- In April, the Fairfax County District Attorney’s Office offered an insane plea deal of just 5 years to two illegal aliens who murdered a man at a park and walking trail in Oakton, Virginia in July of 2024.
- In April, Misael Lopez Gomez, an illegal alien from Guatemala, was arrested and charged with murder and felony child abuse after bludgeoning his own 3-month-old daughter to death in Fairfax County.
- In March, Anibal Armando Chavarria Muy, an illegal alien from Guatemala, was arrested and charged with second degree murder after fatally stabbing a man inside his home in Bailey’s Crossroads, Virginia.
- In February, Abdul Jalloh, an illegal alien from Sierra Leone with more than 30 prior arrests, was charged with murder after fatally stabbing 41-year-old Stephanie Minter at a bus stop in Hybla Valley, Virginia.
# # #
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.