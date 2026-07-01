Chairman Bost Releases Statement on VFW Inciting Political Violence
WASHINGTON, DC – Today, House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs Chairman Mike Bost (R-Ill.) released the following statement in response to recent suggestions of political violence from the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW):
“The recent inflammatory, fearmongering, and dangerous political rhetoric from the Veterans of Foreign Wars is inappropriate and must end immediately. As a congressionally chartered organization, the VFW has a responsibility to uphold the honorable prestige that has been granted to them by Congress. That distinction carries with it a responsibility to promote patriotism, civic responsibility, and respectful public discourse while advocating on behalf of veterans. While I respect the First Amendment rights of every American, including those who work at VFW and have served in uniform, suggestions that VA’s dedicated workforce – or the media – or anyone else are actively shooting and punishing servicemembers and veterans is unacceptable and creates a dangerous, politically charged environment that can put lives at risk,” said Chairman Bost. “I am also troubled by VFW allowing this image and their logo to be used by a third-party company to sell apparel. As both an elected government official and a veteran myself, I take these allegations seriously. In today’s political climate, we all have a responsibility to stand up – not stand down – to suggestions of political violence by anyone – let alone the Veterans of Foreign Wars organization. I strongly urge them and others in the veteran community to join me in doing the same. I call on the VFW to remove these images, discontinue the sale of associated merchandise, and reaffirm its commitment to fact-based advocacy that honors both our veterans and the democratic principles they served to protect.”
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