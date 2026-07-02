Department of the Interior Seeks Nominations for Secretary’s Tribal Advisory Committee

The Department of the Interior today announced a call for nominations of representatives to serve on the Secretary’s Tribal Advisory Committee, a key forum for strengthening collaboration between tribes and the federal government.

The Secretary’s Tribal Advisory Committee was established to facilitate meaningful dialogue between Interior and tribes to address evolving issues related to the Department’s programs, responsibilities and proposed policies.

“Engaging with the revitalized Secretary’s Tribal Advisory Committee is a vital opportunity to drive real change,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “Their strategic leadership will sharpen the Trump administration’s focus and deliver powerful, concrete results for tribal communities.”

To improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the advisory committee, Interior will appoint one member from each Bureau of Indian Affairs regions in addition to members who bring strong leadership and expertise related to the administrative priorities of the Trump administration and Secretary Doug Burgum as they relate to Indian Country. These priorities include:

Advancing economic development in tribal communities;

Enhancing tribal self-sufficiency through energy development;

Strengthening public safety in tribal communities;

Improving educational outcomes for our students;

Streamlining and modernizing the probate process.

The committee will focus on providing strategic guidance to Secretary Burgum, complementing ongoing engagement efforts and helping ensure policies and initiatives reflect tribal perspectives and priorities.

Nominees for regional positions must be elected tribal officials. Nominees for expert positions may be elected tribal officials or tribal employees authorized to act on behalf of an elected tribal official. All nominees should demonstrate experience or expertise relevant to federal-tribal relations and key policy areas impacting Indian Country as they relate to the current administration’s priorities.

More information can be found at: https://www.bia.gov/as-ia/secretarys-tribal-advisory-committee.