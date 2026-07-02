Utah House Minority Caucus

Longest-Serving Woman Legislator in Utah, Rep. Carol Spackman Moss, Announces She Will Not Seek Reelection in 2026

SALT LAKE CITY—Utah Representative Carol Spackman Moss releases statement announcing that she will not seek reelection after the 2026 General Session:

“After deep reflection, I have decided that the 2026 General Session will be my last one serving in the Utah House of Representatives. As the longest-serving woman legislator in Utah history, my 26th session will mark the close of an incredibly rewarding chapter in my life of public service.

It has been a great honor to represent House District 34, but nothing has shaped my service more than the thousands of students I had the privilege of teaching in my English and student government classes for 33 years at Olympus High School. During those years, I learned how to help students succeed and how our laws and policies can facilitate teachers’ ability to reach all students.

Over my years in the Utah House, I have worked to strengthen public education, support teacher and student wellbeing, implement jail reforms, save lives from opioid overdoses with access to Naloxone and Good Samaritan laws, improve traffic safety, and support refugees, to name a few.