Utah House Minority Caucus

Utah House Democrats Respond to S.B. 134 Court Amendments Passing Into Law

SALT LAKE CITY—The Utah House Democratic Caucus issues the following statement in response to Governor Cox signing S.B. 134 Court Amendments into Law:

“The Utah House Democrats have serious concerns about S.B. 134. Every member of our caucus voted against the bill on Friday.

The bill would unnecessarily expand the Utah Supreme Court by adding two justices at a significant and permanent cost, with no demonstrated need from the court and with opposition from the Utah State Bar. There is no meaningful backlog in the state Supreme Court or workload that justifies this expansion.

We are left to interpret these changes as an attempt to undermine the independence of the judicial branch of government. The timing and speed with which this bill moved through the legislative process further limited the opportunity for thoughtful consideration.