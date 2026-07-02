Utah House Minority Caucus

Utah House Democrats Respond to Bills Targeting Transgender Utahns

SALT LAKE CITY—The Utah House Democratic Caucus issued the following statement in response H.B. 174 and H.B. 193 passing out of the Utah House of Representatives:

“The bills that passed the House today represent a troubling pattern of government overreach that targets transgender Utahns and interferes with personal medical decisions. Instead of ensuring people can access evidence-based healthcare, these bills create fear and instability for patients and their families.

H.B. 174 unnecessarily singles out a small group of Utahns and puts their health and safety at risk by forcing children to detransition, disregarding medical consensus and the well-being of patients. H.B. 193 would harm constituents in every district across the state by banning anyone on public insurance from receiving gender-affirming care. Lives will be profoundly impacted, and potentially at risk, if these bills were signed into law.