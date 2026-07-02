Utah House Minority Caucus

Utah House Democrats Respond to House Passage of H.B. 136, Unlicensed Driver Amendments

“We are deeply concerned about H.B. 136 and the environment of fear that it could create for all Utah drivers. Law enforcement officers cannot know whether a driver is unlicensed before initiating a traffic stop, raising serious concerns about the potential for racial profiling.

We are especially concerned about the impact this bill will have on immigrant communities. Barriers to accessing driver’s privileges already exist, and this bill would layer on undue fines and fees far exceeding the severity of the offense.