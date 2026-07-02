Utah House Democrats Respond to House Passage of H.B. 136, Unlicensed Driver Amendments
Utah House Minority Caucus
Utah House Democrats Respond to House Passage of H.B. 136, Unlicensed Driver Amendments
“We are deeply concerned about H.B. 136 and the environment of fear that it could create for all Utah drivers. Law enforcement officers cannot know whether a driver is unlicensed before initiating a traffic stop, raising serious concerns about the potential for racial profiling.
We are especially concerned about the impact this bill will have on immigrant communities. Barriers to accessing driver’s privileges already exist, and this bill would layer on undue fines and fees far exceeding the severity of the offense.
Research and experience from other states show that aggressive impoundment and fee-based enforcement disproportionately harm low-income workers, rural Utahns with limited access to licensing services, and individuals with disabilities or caregiving responsibilities. More importantly, this bill fails to provide meaningful tools to improve road safety and instead risks punishing Utahns who already face significant barriers.”
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