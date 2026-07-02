Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,145 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,315 in the last 365 days.

Utah House Democrats Respond to House Passage of H.B. 141 International Money Transmission Amendments 

Utah House Minority Caucus

  Utah House Democrats Respond to House Passage of H.B. 141 International Money Transmission Amendments 

SALT LAKE CITY—The Utah House Democratic Caucus issued the following statement following H.B. 141 International Money Transmission Amendments passage out of the House:

“Today, the House passed another bill that would unduly harm immigrant families in Utah. H.B. 141 directly targets undocumented immigrants by imposing a tax on financial support sent to family members abroad – even modest amounts. 

Taken together with other recent legislation, this bill signals a deeply concerning trend of policies that disproportionately target immigrant communities in Utah.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Utah House Democrats Respond to House Passage of H.B. 141 International Money Transmission Amendments 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.