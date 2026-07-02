Utah House Minority Caucus Utah House Democrats Respond to House Passage of H.B. 141 International Money Transmission Amendments SALT LAKE CITY—The Utah House Democratic Caucus issued the following statement following H.B. 141 International Money Transmission Amendments passage out of the House: “Today, the House passed another bill that would unduly harm immigrant families in Utah. H.B. 141 directly targets undocumented immigrants by imposing a tax on financial support sent to family members abroad – even modest amounts. Taken together with other recent legislation, this bill signals a deeply concerning trend of policies that disproportionately target immigrant communities in Utah.”

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