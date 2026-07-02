Second consecutive National Guard member assumes senior enlisted role at DSCA

ARLINGTON, Va.— U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Daryl Plude assumed responsibility as command senior enlisted leader to the director of the Defense Security Cooperation Agency during a ceremony at DSCA headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, July 1.

Plude’s assumption of the role marks the second time a National Guard member has filled what is traditionally an active-component role at the agency. The first was Plude’s predecessor, U.S. Air Chief Master Sgt. Mikael “Mack” Sundin, who assumed the role in 2023.

“It is an honor to serve in this role and continue to represent the National Guard as part of the larger joint force enterprise,” Plude said. “I owe the Guard a tremendous debt of gratitude for preparing me to serve in this pivotal role.”

Plude will serve as a strategic advisor to the DSCA director, helping translate national security objectives into operational reality while advising on agency workforce development, morale, and personnel issues. He will also help advance the agency’s global security cooperation mission by strengthening partnerships with allies and partner nations around the world.

Guard members’ back-to-back selection for the role affirms the component’s value as an operational force, said Senior Enlisted Advisor John Raines, senior enlisted advisor to the chief of the National Guard Bureau.

"His assumption of responsibility underscores the National Guard's continued impact across the Department of War and reflects the professionalism, experience, and readiness our Soldiers and Airmen bring to every mission," said Raines. "He is a proven leader at every echelon up through the division level and brings a wealth of experience managing the National Guard State Partnership Program's 116 global partnerships."

Mary Beth Morgan, acting director of DSCA, agreed.

"The transition that we mark today is about continuity, trust, and the relentless evolution of how we support our nation and our allies,” said Morgan. "Command Sgt. Maj. Plude, you are uniquely qualified to take up this mantle. You bring a raw tactical grit, a builder's mindset, and a deep strategic joint fluency to this agency and our mission."

Morgan said Plude will play a key role in helping DSCA meet growing security cooperation demands.

“Your charge is single focused,” she said. “We have to accelerate our efforts and ability to deliver our capabilities and our programs to our allies and partners."

These priorities reflect Sundin’s work during his tenure, including highlighting the National Guard’s contributions to security cooperation.

“Being able to tie broader defense efforts in the security cooperation space to what the National Guard already brings to the fight was incredibly rewarding,” Sundin said, adding that he often reminded senior leaders that they have an extra tool in their toolbox when they leverage the talent, education, and deep relationships of the Guard.

Plude said he looks forward to the challenges ahead and continuing Sundin’s work.

"I couldn't be prouder of Command Sgt. Maj. Plude and look forward to seeing what he'll accomplish in this new role," said Raines.