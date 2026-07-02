For Immediate Release September 28, 2025 Contacts: Jessica Lowell Utah House Minority Caucus 801-834-3531 | jlowell@le.utah.gov Utah House Democrats Honor the Legacy of President Russell M. Nelson SALT LAKE CITY—The Utah House Democrats released the following statement following the passing of Russell M. Nelson President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints: “Today, members of the House Minority Caucus reflect on the life and legacy of President Russell M. Nelson. President...

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