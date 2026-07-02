Utah House Minority Caucus Utah House Democrats on Violence at Michigan Church SALT LAKE CITY—The Utah House Democrats issued the following statement in response to the tragic shooting at a Latter-day Saint meetinghouse in Michigan: "Members of the House Minority Caucus are mourning the lives lost in the tragic shooting in Grand Blanc Township, Michigan. We condemn violence of any kind, especially when it occurs in a sacred space. We firmly believe that everyone deserves to feel safe in their places of worship. Here in Utah, this tragedy feels especially close to home because Latter-day Saints are an integral part of our history and daily life. Our thoughts are with the victims, their families and everyone impacted by this senseless act of violence.”

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