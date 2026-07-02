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Utah House Democrats Respond to Allegations Against Rep. Trevor Lee

“We are alarmed by the recent allegations against Rep. Trevor Lee. We appreciate Speaker Schultz for taking these claims seriously and initiating a review. These allegations warrant a thorough and transparent investigation, and we will be closely monitoring the process. If substantiated, Rep. Lee must be held fully accountable.”

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Utah House Democrats Respond to Allegations Against Rep. Trevor Lee

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