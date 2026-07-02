Utah Senate and House Democratic Leaders Reaffirm Judiciary Independence
Utah Senate Minority Caucus
Utah House of Representatives Minority Caucus
Utah Senate and House Democratic Leaders Reaffirm Judiciary Independence
SALT LAKE CITY—The Utah Senate and House Democratic Leaders released the following statement in response to a story published by KSL on April 16, 2026, regarding allegations relating to the conduct of Justice Diana Hagen and a lawyer involved in the redistricting case:
“We trust the work of the Judicial Conduct Commission and the process it followed as it previously investigated and addressed this matter. Efforts by the Legislature to investigate a member of the judiciary raise significant concerns over the separation of powers. This is part of a broader pattern of overstepping judicial independence and sets an incredibly dangerous precedent.
The JCC is a constitutionally established, independent body designed to investigate and review such matters. Its composition is deliberately balanced to ensure confidentiality, neutrality, independence, and insulation from political influence. We will continue to defend the independence of the judiciary and the constitutional processes that safeguard it.”
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