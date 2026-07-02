Utah Senate Minority Caucus

Utah House of Representatives Minority Caucus

Utah Senate and House Democratic Leaders Reaffirm Judiciary Independence

SALT LAKE CITY—The Utah Senate and House Democratic Leaders released the following statement in response to a story published by KSL on April 16, 2026, regarding allegations relating to the conduct of Justice Diana Hagen and a lawyer involved in the redistricting case:

“We trust the work of the Judicial Conduct Commission and the process it followed as it previously investigated and addressed this matter. Efforts by the Legislature to investigate a member of the judiciary raise significant concerns over the separation of powers. This is part of a broader pattern of overstepping judicial independence and sets an incredibly dangerous precedent.