Utah Senate and House Democrats Celebrate Pride Month this June
Utah Senate Minority Caucus
Utah House of Representatives Minority Caucus
Utah Senate and House Democrats Celebrate Pride Month this June
SALT LAKE CITY—The Utah Senate and House Democrats released the following statement in response to Governor Cox's declaration of June as "Fidelity Month" in Utah:
“The Utah Senate and House Democrats declare June Pride Month, as it has been for many years.
Pride is part of Utah’s history, and celebrating it today is just as important as ever. At a time when so many communities, including the LGBTQ+ community, are being targeted and erased, Utah needs leaders who bring people together, not leaders who deliberately look for new ways to divide us.
We reject the idea that supporting LGBTQ+ Utahns comes at the expense of anyone else. Pride is for everyone. It welcomes every family, every neighbor, and every Utahn who believes that all people deserve respect and the opportunity to thrive.
We are proud to stand with LGBTQ+ Utahns, this month, every June, and always.”
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