Utah House Minority Caucus Utah House Democrats Respond to Supreme Court Ruling on Transgender Youth in Sports SALT LAKE CITY—Utah House Democrats respond to ruling from the US Supreme Court allowing states to ban transgender girls from participating in school sports: “The U.S. Supreme Court got it wrong today. This ruling, and all laws banning transgender girls from playing in school sports, are not about protecting girls’ athletics. They are rooted in fear and discrimination against transgender people. Strengthening women’s sports starts with expanding access and opportunity, not using athletics and gender identity as a tool to divide or exclude vulnerable young people. While this decision closes one path for protections under the U.S. Constitution, there are still opportunities to challenge these bans under the Utah Constitution. Until then, our caucus stands with and embraces transgender Utahns.”

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