Utah Senate and House Democrats on Redistricting Amicus Brief 

SALT LAKE CITY—The Utah Senate and House Democratic Leadership released the following statement in response to the Legislative Management Committee’s decision to submit an Amicus Brief in the congressional district litigation before the U.S. District Court for the District of Utah:

“Utah Senate and House Democratic leadership wholeheartedly oppose the legislature’s involvement in the federal lawsuit via the amicus brief. This decision does not represent the Democratic legislators in this body. Instead of working to restore public trust, this litigation continues to deepen division and prolong uncertainty around our congressional maps. Taxpayer dollars would be better spent on other state needs instead of prolonging this legal battle. We continue to firmly defend Utah voters, our democratic processes, and the principle that elected officials should respect the will of the people, even when they dislike the outcome.”