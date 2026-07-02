Utah House Minority Caucus

Utah House Democrats Respond to House Passage of H.B. 386 Immigration Amendments

SALT LAKE CITY—The Utah House Democratic Caucus issued the following statement following H.B. 386 Immigration Amendments passage out of the House:

“We are deeply concerned by the passage of H.B. 386, another proposal that places obstacles in the path of immigrant families working to build better lives in Utah. For many who come to our state in pursuit of the American Dream, access to education, stable housing, and basic support systems are the foundations that make opportunity possible. This bill undermines that promise.