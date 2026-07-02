Utah House Democrats Respond to House Passage of H.B. 386 Immigration Amendments
Utah House Minority Caucus
Utah House Democrats Respond to House Passage of H.B. 386 Immigration Amendments
SALT LAKE CITY—The Utah House Democratic Caucus issued the following statement following H.B. 386 Immigration Amendments passage out of the House:
“We are deeply concerned by the passage of H.B. 386, another proposal that places obstacles in the path of immigrant families working to build better lives in Utah. For many who come to our state in pursuit of the American Dream, access to education, stable housing, and basic support systems are the foundations that make opportunity possible. This bill undermines that promise.
H.B. 386, a retrofitted version of H.B. 88, moved forward on the House Floor Friday without meaningful public input or a transparent process, despite its significant consequences for families across our state. Despite these continued attacks, we know that Utah’s immigrant community is resilient. They are our neighbors, coworkers, and friends, and the House Minority Caucus will continue to fight for them.”
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