Utah Senate and House Democrats Condemn Purchase of ICE Detention Facility in Salt Lake City
Utah Senate Democratic Caucus
Utah House Democratic Caucus
Utah Senate and House Democrats Condemn Purchase of ICE Detention Facility in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY— The Utah Senate and House Democrats issued the following statement regarding the purchase by the Department of Homeland Security of a 25-acre property in Salt Lake City:
“The news that the Department of Homeland Security has purchased a 25-acre property in Salt Lake City is deeply disturbing and alarming. Today is a bleak day for our state. Those who have been watching what has unfolded across the country know that an ICE detention facility does not exist in isolation. These centers arrive with massive enforcement operations that tear through communities, and the conditions that exist within these centers are violent and inhumane. We will do everything in our power to defend the constitutional and due process rights of all those who call Utah home. While we firmly oppose an ICE detention infrastructure anywhere in our state, it is particularly alarming that this facility will sit in the heart of one of Utah’s most diverse communities.
“Life as we know it on the West Side is about to change dramatically, and many families will now live under constant terror. This is a defining moment for our state, and we are confident that Utah will come together to stand up for what is right. We call upon faith leaders, nonprofit organizations, the philanthropic community, advocates, and local and state leaders to come together and prepare for what is about to unfold. We call on our neighbors across Utah to come together and be the Utah we all know by protecting each other and standing up for the dignity and rights of every person.”
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