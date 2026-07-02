Utah Senate Democratic Caucus

Utah House Democratic Caucus

Utah Senate and House Democrats Condemn Purchase of ICE Detention Facility in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY— The Utah Senate and House Democrats issued the following statement regarding the purchase by the Department of Homeland Security of a 25-acre property in Salt Lake City:

“The news that the Department of Homeland Security has purchased a 25-acre property in Salt Lake City is deeply disturbing and alarming. Today is a bleak day for our state. Those who have been watching what has unfolded across the country know that an ICE detention facility does not exist in isolation. These centers arrive with massive enforcement operations that tear through communities, and the conditions that exist within these centers are violent and inhumane. We will do everything in our power to defend the constitutional and due process rights of all those who call Utah home. While we firmly oppose an ICE detention infrastructure anywhere in our state, it is particularly alarming that this facility will sit in the heart of one of Utah’s most diverse communities.