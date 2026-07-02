Utah Senate and House Democrats Respond to Comments Made by Senator Nate Blouin
Utah Senate Minority Caucus
Utah House of Representatives Minority Caucus
Utah Senate and House Democrats Respond to Comments Made by Senator Nate Blouin
SALT LAKE CITY—Members of the Utah Senate and House Democrats released the following statement in response to newly surfaced comments made between 2009 and 2015 by Senator Nate Blouin, representing S.D. 13:
“These comments are beyond unacceptable. We condemn them and any attempt to minimize their impact. There are no excuses for so-called jokes that target people’s identity or beliefs, or that make light of or appear to endorse sexual assault. These statements are offensive and personally hurtful to us and to the people we represent. They risk retraumatizing survivors of assault and undermining trust in public service. We condemn this behavior from any elected official and expect all elected leaders to be held accountable for any allegations, insinuations, or endorsements of sexual assault. The Senate and House Democrats have worked hard to pass legislation and advance policies that support survivors, uphold religious freedom, and protect marginalized communities. Comments like these directly contradict that work and damage the integrity of our institution. There is no room in public service for language that demeans, excuses, or trivializes harm.”
Senate Minority Leader Luz Escamilla House Minority Leader Angela Romero
Senate Minority Whip Karen Kwan House Minority Whip Jen Dailey-Provost
Senate Minority Assistant Whip Jen Plumb House Minority Caucus Manager Doug Owens
Senate Minority Caucus Manager Kathleen Riebe
Senator Stephanie Pitcher
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