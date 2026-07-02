Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,134 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,270 in the last 365 days.

Utah Senate and House Democrats Respond to Comments Made by Senator Nate Blouin

Utah Senate Minority Caucus

Utah House of Representatives Minority Caucus

Utah Senate and House Democrats Respond to Comments Made by Senator Nate Blouin

SALT LAKE CITY—Members of the Utah Senate and House Democrats released the following statement in response to newly surfaced comments made between 2009 and 2015 by Senator Nate Blouin, representing S.D. 13: 

“These comments are beyond unacceptable. We condemn them and any attempt to minimize their impact. There are no excuses for so-called jokes that target people’s identity or beliefs, or that make light of or appear to endorse sexual assault. These statements are offensive and personally hurtful to us and to the people we represent. They risk retraumatizing survivors of assault and undermining trust in public service. We condemn this behavior from any elected official and expect all elected leaders to be held accountable for any allegations, insinuations, or endorsements of sexual assault. The Senate and House Democrats have worked hard to pass legislation and advance policies that support survivors, uphold religious freedom, and protect marginalized communities. Comments like these directly contradict that work and damage the integrity of our institution. There is no room in public service for language that demeans, excuses, or trivializes harm.”

Senate Minority Leader Luz Escamilla House Minority Leader Angela Romero

Senate Minority Whip Karen Kwan House Minority Whip Jen Dailey-Provost

Senate Minority Assistant Whip Jen Plumb House Minority Caucus Manager Doug Owens

Senate Minority Caucus Manager Kathleen Riebe

Senator Stephanie Pitcher

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Utah Senate and House Democrats Respond to Comments Made by Senator Nate Blouin

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.