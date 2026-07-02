Utah Senate and House Democrats on Allegations Involving Salt Lake City Councilmember Eva Lopez Chavez

“We stand in support of our colleagues who have bravely shared their stories. We recognize the seriousness of these allegations and the courage it takes to come forward, especially when the person involved is an elected official. Allegations of this nature must be met with care and a commitment to due process. At the same time, we cannot accept a culture where those who speak out are dismissed or doubted. This is not about politics; it is about supporting survivors of sexual violence and acknowledging that anyone can be affected. We expect that these claims will be taken seriously and reviewed thoroughly at all levels. We reaffirm that there is no room in public service for any allegations of sexual assault or behavior that harms others.