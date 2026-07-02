Utah Senate and House Democrats on Allegations Involving Salt Lake City Councilmember Eva Lopez Chavez
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE April 22, 2026
Utah Senate Minority Caucus
Utah House of Representatives Minority Caucus
Utah Senate and House Democrats on Allegations Involving Salt Lake City Councilmember Eva Lopez Chavez
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Senate and House Democrats released the following statement in response to recent allegations of misconduct, including allegations of assault, involving Salt Lake City Councilmember Eva Lopez Chavez:
“We stand in support of our colleagues who have bravely shared their stories. We recognize the seriousness of these allegations and the courage it takes to come forward, especially when the person involved is an elected official. Allegations of this nature must be met with care and a commitment to due process. At the same time, we cannot accept a culture where those who speak out are dismissed or doubted. This is not about politics; it is about supporting survivors of sexual violence and acknowledging that anyone can be affected. We expect that these claims will be taken seriously and reviewed thoroughly at all levels. We reaffirm that there is no room in public service for any allegations of sexual assault or behavior that harms others.
“If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence of any form, support is available through the Utah Coalition Against Sexual Assault 24-hour helpline at 801-736-4356 (English) or 801-924-0860 (Spanish).”
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.