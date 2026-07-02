Chulalongkorn University President Elected Head of Asian Universities Alliance

ASTANA, KAZAKHSTAN, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Professor Dr. Wilert Puriwat, President of Chulalongkorn University, has been elected President of the Asian Universities Alliance (AUA) for the 2027–2029 term, becoming the first Thai university leader to head the regional alliance. The election was unanimously approved during the AUA Board Meeting 2026, held in early June at Nazarbayev University in Astana as part of the AUA Presidents Forum 2026.

The forum was held under the theme “Shaping Future Universities: Industry Engagement and Governance Innovation,” bringing together university presidents and senior executives from leading institutions across Asia to discuss the future direction of higher education and university governance.

Founded in 2017, the AUA comprises 15 leading universities from countries and economic regions across Asia. Its members include Tsinghua University, Peking University, the National University of Singapore, the University of Tokyo, Seoul National University, Universiti Malaya, and other prominent institutions. The alliance serves as a platform for cooperation in higher education, research, innovation, and academic exchange. It was established to strengthen collaboration in higher education, science, technology, and economic development across Asia while enhancing the region’s role on the global stage.

Chulalongkorn University is the alliance’s only founding member from Thailand. Dr. Wilert’s election marks the first time a Thai institution has assumed the organization’s top leadership position.

During the forum, Dr. Wilert presented his vision on “Future University Governance Models,” outlining approaches to help universities adapt to a rapidly changing global environment. His presentation focused on governance strategies designed to strengthen institutional resilience, innovation, and engagement with industry and society.

The AUA appointment marks a significant milestone for Chulalongkorn University and Thailand’s higher education sector, placing a Thai university leader at the helm of a network that brings together some of Asia’s most prominent institutions. Dr. Wilert currently serves as President of the Council of University Presidents of Thailand (CUPT), President of the Association of Southeast Asian Institutions of Higher Learning (ASAIHL), and President of the Asia-Europe Meeting Lifelong Learning Hub (ASEM LLL Hub) for the 2025–2030 term.

Founded in 1917, Chulalongkorn University is Thailand’s oldest university and will celebrate its 110th anniversary next year.

Read more at https://www.chula.ac.th/en/news/411888/

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