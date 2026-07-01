Mayor Bissen announces proposal to purchase Launiupoko, Olowalu water assets for public trust

In the next step toward securing water resources for public trust, Mayor Richard Bissen announced that a proposal to acquire water assets from Launiupoko Water and Olowalu Water companies was submitted June 30, 2026, to Maui County Council for approval.

This marks the critical second phase of a broader effort that will increase public stewardship of West Maui’s drinking water systems from 45% to 93% while supporting much-needed housing development for residents.

“This is a generational investment in Maui’s future – the choices we make today should leave our children and grandchildren with a stronger, more secure community,” Mayor Bissen said. “By bringing these water systems into the public trust, we are protecting one of our most essential resources and ensuring it is stewarded for the benefit of our people. If approved by Maui County Council, this acquisition will move us significantly closer to that goal while supporting affordable housing, agriculture, emergency preparedness, Native Hawaiian traditional and cultural practices, environmental stewardship, and the long-term well-being of our communities.”

Details of the June 30 proposal include the following:

• The proposal was transmitted via resolution to Maui County Council for its approval of the acquisitions of water assets from the Launiupoko Water and Olowalu Water companies for $6 million.

• The assets being acquired include four potable wells, two non-potable shaft wells, tanks, reservoirs, booster pumps, and approximately 16 miles of potable water mains and three miles of non-potable water mains.

• On closing, the County will provide water to approximately 480 potable customers and 72 non-potable customers.

Taking critical steps toward fulfilling his administration’s priorities and commitment to have Maui Nui’s water resources managed in the public trust, Mayor Bissen said during his State of the County Address in March that the County is in negotiations with Maui Land & Pineapple Co. Inc., Kamehameha Schools and West Maui Land to acquire key water system assets, including the Olowalu and Launiupoko irrigation and water companies. The first phase, a Memorandum of Understanding with Maui Land & Pineapple Co. Inc. to acquire its West Maui water infrastructure, was announced May 18.

If the proposals are successful, water systems in West Maui, including both drinking and irrigation, will transition from 25% to 65% publicly owned. More importantly, public stewardship of drinking water systems in West Maui will increase from 45% to 93%, representing a major step toward ensuring this essential resource is managed in the public trust.

Now, the resolution will be scheduled on Maui County Council agenda for public hearing and consideration.

For general information on the Office of the Mayor, visit www.mauicounty.gov/mayor.