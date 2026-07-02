Sam, the Support Platform for Women, Launches New Session for Women to Combat Data Centers

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Sam and Expert Maggie Doucette to lead “When Big Decisions Come to Town” virtual event for women to speak out on July 30, 2026

We know that women will be at the forefront of this fight and want to help them get organized. It can feel daunting to take on an issue of this size that is so well-funded, but we can help guide."” — Abby Nydam, Founder and CEO, Sam

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sam, The Support Platform for Women,™ today announced it will host a virtual event for women interested in speaking out on data center development and other public issues on Thursday, July 30, 2026. This event, hosted with civic engagement and public policy expert Maggie Doucette, will feature 5 ways to amplify your voice and mobilize community engagement. Free registration is limited and open now at https://luma.com/ayblyh1g/.

According to a March 2026 Gallup poll, seven in 10 Americans oppose the construction of data centers because of environmental and quality of life factors. Fifty-five percent of women are more likely than men (43%) to register strong opposition to data center construction. Studies also show that women not only volunteer more time in their communities versus men, they also have higher voter turnout. As of June 24, 2026, 41 data centers were proposed while 68 are under construction (Brockovich Data Center Reporting).

“Women are outraged that football field-sized data centers are being proposed in their backyards, with no regard for the social or environmental implications,” said Founder & CEO of Sam, Abby Nydam. “We created this session because we know that women will be at the forefront of this fight, and we wanted to help them understand and navigate local bureaucracy and get organized. It can feel daunting to take on an issue of this size that is so well-funded and enmeshed in corporate interests.”

Sam will offer this session in a variety of modalities that meet the needs of women and their communities: informational webinars, on-demand group sessions, and 1:1 private coaching. Women are invited to join a webinar on July 30 to learn more about what Sam and Maggie will cover in personalized and group sessions. Those interested can request group support sessions for their neighborhoods or communities or schedule 1:1 time with Maggie through the Sam platform.

“Women are often the ones tracking what is happening in schools, neighborhoods, public health, local services, environmental quality, and the thousand small decisions that determine whether a place feels livable,” said Doucette. “They are often the ones who notice when something is changing and start asking the questions everyone else eventually realizes matters.”

Sam Expert Doucette has more than 15 years working across government, advocacy, and civic engagement, helping people and organizations navigate complex systems and turn ideas into action. Her background includes policy and communications work in the New Jersey Legislature and Washington, D.C., as well as partnerships with nonprofits on state and local advocacy campaigns led by residents themselves. She holds a master’s degree in public policy and specializes in turning complex civic challenges into clear, practical steps toward change.

To learn more and register for this complimentary event, visit: https://wearesam.co/data-center-support. To find out more about Sam and build a free personalized dashboard, please visit: wearesam.co.

About Sam

Sam is The Support Platform for Women™ with vetted Experts providing 1:1 one-hour sessions at a time, a dedicated Navigator, tools, and events. Sam is a new category of support providing private 1:1 sessions and custom group sessions (available by request) across: Career, Financial, Eldercare & Caregiving, Grief, Mindset & Habits, Civic & Community Engagement, and Relationships & Sex. For more information visit https://wearesam.co.

Additional sources:

National Bureau of Labor Statistics

Center for American Women & Politics

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