Campaign Signs Are Prohibited on Colorado State and US Highway Right-of-Way

Colorado – The Colorado Department of Transportation is reminding the public and campaign supporters that political signs are strictly prohibited within the right-of-way of any state or US highway, including interstates. Placing signs in these areas is both illegal and creates safety hazards for motorists and maintenance crews. This prohibition also applies to real estate, yard sales, and all other commercial signage.

State roadside advertising rules are mandated by Federal Law (23 CFR 750G, or the Lady Bird Johnson Highway Beautification Act), as well as Colorado State Statutes for Outdoor Advertising (CRS 43-1-400 to 420, or Colorado’s Outdoor Advertising Act):

No signs are to be placed on Colorado state right of way. Real estate signs can be placed outside the right-of-way line on the property for sale. Campaign signs are allowed on private property (with owner’s approval), outside the state right of way line. These signs must be removed promptly following the election.

CDOT manages state highway rights-of-way, which include all interstate, US and state highways, as well as shoulders and adjacent state-owned land. These zones are strictly regulated to maintain infrastructure, ensure clear sightlines for drivers and manage traffic flow effectively.

“Federal and state laws prohibit unauthorized signs within the state right-of-way,” said CDOT Division of Maintenance Director Shawn Smith. “While we respect the importance of the election season, our priority must remain the safety of the traveling public.”

When illegal signs are discovered, by law, CDOT maintenance crews must remove them. These signs are stored at local maintenance patrol buildings for a limited time to allow for owners to pick them up.

Know Before You Go

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

Remember: Slow For The Cone Zone

The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.

Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

Don't change lanes unnecessarily.

Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

Be patient!

Download the COtrip App!

The new free COtrip Planner mobile app was designed to meet the growing trend of information on mobile and tablet devices for the traveling public. The COtrip Planner app provides statewide, real-time traffic information, and works on mobile devices that operate on the iOS and Android platforms. Visit the Google Play Store (Android devices) or the Apple Store (iOS devices) to download!