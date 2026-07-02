STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Police, rescue crews respond to report of missing people at Arrowhead Mountain Lake in Georgia

GEORGIA, Vermont (Wednesday, July 1, 2026) — Multiple emergency crews including the Vermont State Police have responded to a report of two missing people at Arrowhead Mountain Lake in the Franklin County town of Georgia.

The incident was reported at about 7:50 p.m. near the intersection of Highbridge Road, also known as Route 104A, and Arrowhead Lake Road. Initial reports indicated a group of relatives were fishing along the shore when a young girl fell into the water, and a man jumped in to try to rescue her. Neither of the individuals has been seen since.

A search is underway on the water near where the Lamoille River empties into the lake. Agencies involved include fire departments from Fairfax, Georgia and Milton; Colchester Technical Rescue; Fairfax Rescue; and multiple components of the Vermont State Police including troopers from the Field Force Division, the Underwater Recovery Team, Unmanned Aircraft Systems Program, an embedded mental health crisis worker, and the Victim Services Unit.

Search crews plan to remain on scene as long as conditions permit Wednesday night and return as needed first thing Thursday morning.

No additional details are available at this time. The state police will provide updates as the search effort proceeds.

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