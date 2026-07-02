Review Property Assessments Now - December Tax Bill Time is Too Late

Dodge County Treasurer, Kris Keith, reminds taxpayers that local assessors are completing their 2026 property assessment work and finalizing values that will be used to calculate the 2026 Tax Bill. Keith says, “If you disagreed with your 2025 Tax Bill, that was calculated using your 2025 assessment, discuss your concerns with your assessor NOW. “ After you receive your 2026 Tax Bill, Keith says “it’s too late to appeal your assessment”, which can only be changed by the assessor. The Treasurer’s Office can never change assessments or tax bills.

If your assessment changed in any way from last year, the assessor mails you a “Notice of Changed Assessment” with details about why an assessment changed, how much it changed from the prior year, and dates and times for the Open Book and Board of Review meetings”. Open Book is a formal time to meet with the assessor about your assessment and learn about the formal appeal process via the Board of Review.

Keith says any taxpayer can attend Open Book and Board of Review, even if they did not receive a “Notice of Changed Assessment” and can always contact the assessor with assessment concerns or questions any time of year.

For more information, call Kris Keith and her staff at the Treasurer’s office at 920-386-3782, email treasurer@co.dodge.wi.us or visit the Dodge County Treasurer webpage at: https://www.co.dodge.wi.gov/government/treasurer/taxpayers.