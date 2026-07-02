Pure Mold Inspection Los Angeles Highlights Need for Independent Mold Testing

Third-party, lab-verified mold testing helps clients make informed decisions before remediation work begins.

When the same company performs testing and also sells remediation, clients should understand that there may be a potential conflict of interest.” — Yoni Zaga

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pure Mold Inspection Los Angeles, formerly operating as Pure Home Testing, is highlighting the importance of independent mold testing for homeowners, occupants, property managers, and commercial property owners throughout Southern California.

According to Yoni Zaga, a MICRO Certified Mold Inspector with Pure Mold Inspection Los Angeles, the company’s new name better reflects its focus on independent mold inspections, mold testing, and lab-verified reporting. The company is also encouraging occupants and property owners to ask whether their mold testing provider also performs mold remediation before scheduling an inspection.

Many clients contact Pure Mold Inspection Los Angeles after noticing musty odors, suspected mold, recent water damage, or health-related indoor air quality concerns. These situations can create uncertainty for people trying to determine whether testing, remediation, or additional documentation may be needed.

“Most people assume mold testing is always independent,” Zaga said. “When the same company performs testing and also sells remediation, clients should understand that there may be a potential conflict of interest. Our role is to provide objective mold tests with lab-backed results.”

Pure Mold Inspection Los Angeles performs mold inspections, testing, and reporting, but does not perform mold removal or remediation services. The company says this distinction helps keep its recommendations focused on factual evidence, laboratory results, and clear documentation rather than remediation sales.

A mold testing report may include laboratory findings, photographs, spore-count comparisons, species identification, and practical next-step recommendations for remediation. These reports may also provide documentation that clients can reference when reviewing remediation estimates, communicating with landlords or insurance representatives, or discussing environmental conditions with attorneys, medical providers, or other qualified professionals.

Zaga also says, “An honest mold inspection should give clients information, not pressure. The goal is to help people make informed decisions based on independently verified evidence.”

Pure Mold Inspection Los Angeles serves residential and commercial clients throughout Los Angeles County and other Southern California counties, including Orange, Kern, Monterey, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura.

About Pure Mold Inspection Los Angeles

Pure Mold Inspection Los Angeles, formerly operating as Pure Home Testing, is an independent mold inspection and testing company serving residential and commercial clients throughout Southern California. Led by MICRO Certified Mold Inspector Yoni Zaga, the company focuses on providing lab-verified mold testing results within 24 hours. Pure Mold Inspection Los Angeles does not perform mold removal or remediation services.

For more information, call (800) 669-2679 or visit https://PureMoldInspection.com.

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