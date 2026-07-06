Jetbay Establishes Fixed-Price Private Jet Routes Across High-Demand European Corridors

Jetbay's cross-device platform displaying European private jet routes at a fixed price.

Expanding its flagship Fixed-Price Private Jet Charter solution, Jetbay brings transparent, membership-free pricing structures to European flight networks.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jetbay , the digital aviation platform pioneering the Online Travel Agency (OTA) model for private aviation, today announced the strategic expansion of its Fixed-Price Private Jet Routes into the European market. Following the successful deployment of its pre-priced model across key United States corridors earlier this year, Jetbay is extending this pricing clarity to selected high-traffic European city pairs, eliminating the industry's traditional upfront membership mandates.The expansion introduces fixed, pay-per-flight pricing across a curated network of designated European corridors, debuting these premium Fixed-Price Private Jet Routes between specific regional hubs including London, Paris, Geneva, Nice, Ibiza, and Milan. Jetbay’s Fixed-Price Private Jet Charter solution neutralises traditional variables like positioning fees and standard flight surcharges by giving travellers a defined total rate at the point of search for qualifying and available routes."For decades, booking a private jet in Europe has operated on a fluctuating, quote-dependent framework that typically requires six-figure jet card deposits to avoid," said Cao Yuan, Chief Executive Officer at Jetbay. "After proving the viability of our Fixed-Price Private Jet Charter solution in the US, expanding designated Fixed-Price Private Jet Routes to Europe was the logical next step. We are pioneering an open-access model that brings targeted pricing transparency to the continent's most frequent routes without requiring long-term financial commitments."Built with the seamless interface of a commercial Online Travel Agency, the Jetbay platform allows clients to instantly view published prices and select aircraft classes across designated fixed-price corridors. Every flight arranged under the Fixed-Price Private Jet Routes portfolio is fulfilled entirely by fully certificated, licensed direct air carriers and authorised operators, maintaining Jetbay's strict risk management and safety compliance baselines.Because the fixed-price architecture is structured around high-traffic, recurring corridors, Jetbay continues to provide its core on-demand custom charter sourcing services worldwide. For flights departing outside the designated fixed-price network, clients can utilise Jetbay's global network of over 10,000 vetted aircraft operators to secure tailored, dynamic quotations.About JetbayJetbay is a premier digital aviation platform connecting global travellers with a network of over 10,000 operators assessed against rigorous international safety standards. Headquartered in Singapore with a global operations presence, Jetbay leverages booking technology to deliver immediate pricing transparency through specialised products like Fixed-Price Private Jet Routes on qualifying corridors, ensuring rigorous safety compliance vetting and streamlined end-to-end charter arrangements for corporate entities, family offices, and discerning global citizens. Jetbay acts as an air charter broker and does not operate aircraft; all flights are fulfilled by licensed direct air carriers.

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