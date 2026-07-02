Governor Morrisey Encourages West Virginians to Join Statewide Bell-Ringing for America's 250th Anniversary ...

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Governor Patrick Morrisey is encouraging churches, schools, veterans' organizations, civic groups, local governments, and communities across West Virginia to participate in a statewide bell-ringing ceremony at noon on Saturday, July 4, as part of the Mountain State's commemoration of America's 250th anniversary.

"America's 250th anniversary is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to celebrate the freedoms we've inherited and the sacrifices that made them possible," said Governor Morrisey. "I encourage every community across West Virginia to join together at noon on Independence Day, ring their bells in unison, and take part in this powerful tribute to the ideals that have united our nation for 250 years."

Organizations planning to participate are encouraged to complete a short online registration form so the state can create a statewide listing of bell-ringing ceremonies taking place across West Virginia.

As part of West Virginia's America250 celebration, participating locations are encouraged to ring bells 13 times, representing the original 13 colonies that formed the United States. The ceremony is intended to be a joyful, community-wide tribute to liberty, freedom, and the founding principles of our nation.

Participants are encouraged to follow these guidelines:

Ring bells 13 times at noon on July 4.

Maintain a joyful and celebratory atmosphere.

Follow the direction of organizers, staff, or clergy at participating locations.

Operate bells or bell-ringing equipment only if authorized.

Invite neighbors, family members, and visitors to take part in the celebration.

"From our smallest towns to our largest cities, this is an opportunity for every West Virginian to be part of history," Governor Morrisey said. "When bells ring across our state at the same moment, they'll serve as a reminder that generations before us secured the blessings of liberty, and it's now our responsibility to preserve them for generations to come."

For additional information about West Virginia's America250 celebration, including the bell-ringing registration form and other commemorative events, visit wv250.com and follow West Virginia 250 on Facebook and Instagram.