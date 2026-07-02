UNESCO statement on Aldabra Atoll - a World Heritage property

While the World Heritage Committee inscribes and monitors these properties, the management of any property inscribed on the World Heritage List remains the State Party's primary responsibility.

UNESCO is aware of concerns raised by the Friends of Aldabra, youth, and a petition by individuals regarding the construction of a luxury hotel on Assomption Island, 27 km from the Aldabra Atoll World Heritage property. To address these concerns, the Government of Seychelles put the project on hold in 2025 and initiated an internal review process to ensure that the project would comply with all environmental regulations. The report of the review was submitted to the Government on 12 June 2026.

UNESCO and its Advisory Body (IUCN) stand ready to support the Government of Seychelles and to engage in dialogue with stakeholders to ensure that this development project complies with all conservation and environmental standards and guidelines, thereby safeguarding the Outstanding Universal Value of this World Heritage property.