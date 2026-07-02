UNESCO Supports Sudan to Strengthen Alternative Learning Opportunities for Out-of-School Children

Speaking on behalf of the National Council for Literacy and Adult Education, Dr. Rabab Mohamed Alzain, Secretary General, highlighted the strategic importance of the workshop.

"The reform of Sudan's formal education framework places a significant responsibility on all of us. This UNESCO-supported workshop is not merely a technical exercise—it is a strategic process to ensure that the Accelerated Learning Programme is aligned with the new education structure and responds effectively to the needs of out-of-school children."

On the other hand, Dr. Muawiya Gashi, Director of the National Centre for Curriculum and Educational Research, underscored the importance of conducting a rigorous academic and pedagogical review of the Accelerated Learning Programme (ALP) and the Alternative Learning Programme, to ensure their alignment with the National Curriculum Framework and their responsiveness to the educational needs of out-of-school children and adolescents.

In his opening remarks, Mr. Junaid Sorosh Wali, Head of Office and UNESCO Representative to Sudan, reaffirmed UNESCO's commitment to supporting Sudan's education recovery and ensuring that every child has the opportunity to learn. He emphasized that the ongoing crisis has disrupted the education of millions of children, making the modernization of alternative learning programmes more urgent than ever.

"UNESCO believes that its role is to bring global expertise to support the priorities of the Ministry of Education. Today, that priority is clear: bringing children back to learning. We are proud to stand alongside the Ministry in developing policies, curricula and learning pathways that ensure no child is left behind."

He further noted that UNESCO's support draws on its global leadership in curriculum reform, lifelong learning, and education in emergencies while ensuring that solutions are nationally led and adapted to Sudan's context.

During the workshop, participants reviewed the existing Accelerated Learning Programme curriculum against Sudan's new education framework and agreed on learning objectives for core and complementary subjects, as well as co-curricular activities for the first learning cycle. They also recommended a flexible six-month academic year, endorsed flexible delivery models and the integration of technology, and called for the establishment of a joint technical committee between NCCER and NCLAE to revise and align the ALP curriculum.

The workshop further recommended the creation of a dedicated ALP teaching cadre, defining teacher qualifications, competencies, and training requirements, while laying the foundation for learner progression and certification through the introduction of a specialized end-of-primary examination for ALP learners.

The workshop represents a significant milestone in the reform of Sudan's alternative education system and contributes to the implementation of the Sudan Transitional Education Plan (2025–2027) By strengthening the quality, flexibility, and recognition of alternative learning pathways, the initiative will help more out-of-school children return to learning and complete their education.