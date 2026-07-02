UNESCO Beirut and the Lebanese National Commission Reinforce Strategic Partnership and Collaboration

The Director of the UNESCO Regional Office in Beirut, Paolo Fontani, met with the President of the Lebanese National Commission (NATCOM), Nada Moghaizel-Nasr and the Secretary-General, Amira Solh, to build on the strong track record of collaboration between UNESCO Beirut and the National Commission and to outline strategic directions for future joint action.

The meeting reaffirmed the important role of the National Commission as a bridge between UNESCO and national stakeholders in Lebanon, ensuring effective coordination across government institutions, academia, civil society, and the private sector and supporting UNESCO-associated networks. Building on the success of ongoing and past joint initiatives, the discussion emphasized the value of further deepening cooperation in a more structured and strategic manner, with a focus on long-term impact, coherence, and sustainability.

Looking ahead, the partnership will focus on enhancing coordination mechanisms, scaling up successful initiatives, and jointly identifying new areas of collaboration that respond to emerging national priorities and global challenges. Particular attention is given to enhancing coordination with other National Commissions in the region through more structured regular dialogue. By aligning priorities, exchanging best practices, and leveraging complementary expertise, these collaborations will help identify areas of common interest and seek synergies. Such coordinated engagement will enable the implementation of more impactful actions that address shared challenges and contribute to broader regional and global objectives.

This exchange reflects a shared commitment to strengthening collaboration between UNESCO Beirut and the Lebanese National Commission for UNESCO, and to advancing joint efforts that deliver meaningful, long-term impact in support of UNESCO’s mandate in Lebanon.