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From Zanzibar to Paris: Crafting Change Grantee DCMA wins prestigious UNESCO-Sharjah Prize for Arab Culture

The ceremony was attended by Tanzania’s Ambassador to France and Permanent Delegate to UNESCO, Ambassador Saidi Othman Yakubu, who congratulated the academy on its remarkable achievement and its contribution to raising Tanzania’s cultural profile on the international stage. 

Under the UNESCO–Alwaleed Philanthropies Crafting Change Project, DCMA received a grant of USD 10,000 to strengthen its institutional capacity and enhance the quality of cultural education. The funding supported the development of a structured music curriculum, the improvement of training programmes, and the strengthening of skills transfer in traditional music practices. Through this support, the academy is better positioned to safeguard Zanzibar’s rich musical heritage while equipping a new generation of artists and practitioners with the knowledge and skills needed to sustain it for years to come.

UNESCO - Alwaleed Philanthropies Crafting Change Project

https://www.unesco.org/en/culture-education/alwaleedphilantropies

Dhow Countries Music Academy

https://www.zanzibarmusic.org/home

UNESCO-Sharjah Prize 2026

https://www.unesco.org/en/articles/unesco-sharjah-prize-arab-culture-celebrates-music-its-21st-edition

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From Zanzibar to Paris: Crafting Change Grantee DCMA wins prestigious UNESCO-Sharjah Prize for Arab Culture

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